Transformations abound in new 'Thor' film
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Jul 2022 01:55 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jul 2022 01:55 PM BdST
Twists and turns are in store for fans of Marvel Studios' "Thor: Love and Thunder," not least one from an unlikely new superhero.
Natalie Portman's Jane Foster returns transformed, wielding Thor's magical hammer Mjolnir, much to the to chagrin of the male god played by Chris Hemsworth.
Offscreen, Hemsworth had nothing but respect for Portman, who last played Foster in 2013's "Thor: The Dark World."
"Blown away, beyond impressed," Hemsworth said in an interview. "I started this journey with Natalie 10, 11 years ago and now to see her as this character is amazing and she did such an incredible job."
Portman had to bulk up for the role.
"The eating was really surprising. You have to eat so much all the time," she said. "There's so much protein, so many shakes. I love food so much, you never imagine that eating is a chore."
Christian Bale donned prosthetics to become the evil Gorr the God Butcher.
"I suddenly couldn't do anything, type anything and eat. I felt like I couldn't even bloody move because of it," Bale said, adding his character's fangs made it difficult to talk.
"It made me end up being this skulking character ... pacing around the set not talking but I was having immense fun doing that."
Tessa Thompson returns as Valkyrie, no longer a drunk and with an impeccable English accent.
Alongside Jane and Thor, she goes on a rescue mission after the children of the city of New Asgard are kidnapped by Gorr. Director Taika Waititi and the cast had enough children to play cameo roles.
"It was incredible also getting to have our kids on set," Portman said. "Chris' kids and Taika's kids and Christian's kids, everyone like running around and playing together. It was pretty dreamy as a working parent."
- Netflix nods a 'Stranger Things' spin-off series
- 'Stranger Things' sets viewing milestones
- BTS rekindle debate about military service in S Korea
- Kanye West sued over sample on 'Donda 2'
- R&B singer R Kelly jailed for 30 years in sex case
- Too bad Netflix isn’t on the block
- You'll be blown away by finale: 'Stranger Things' actor
- Kit Harington involved in Jon Snow spin-off: Clarke
- Netflix greenlights a 'Stranger Things' spin-off series to help build a franchise
- Netflix says 'Stranger Things' sets new viewing milestones
- BTS rekindle debate about military service in South Korea
- Kanye West sued over claim of illegal sample on 'Donda 2'
- R&B singer R Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison in sex case
- Too bad Netflix isn’t on the block
Most Read
- Motorcycles banned from launches during Eid-ul-Azha
- Japanese former prime minister Abe has died: NHK
- Boris Johnson quits as UK prime minister, dragged down by scandals
- Bangladesh is gearing up to open its first river tunnel by the end of 2022
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 10
- A BGB woman gives birth near Padma Bridge toll plaza
- Bangladesh looks for answers as crippling power outages loom large
- US sanctions on Russia endangering people worldwide, says Hasina
- Putin warns the West Ukraine 'heading for tragedy'
- Call for Bangladesh to cut work hours as power crunch could linger through September