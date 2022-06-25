David Harbour on 'Stranger Things' season finale: 'You'll be blown away'
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Jun 2022 12:54 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jun 2022 12:54 PM BdST
For fans eagerly awaiting the season four finale of hit Netflix show "Stranger Things", cast member David Harbour has a clear message: "You'll be blown away."
The sci-fi drama, set in the 1980s, returned in late May with a first volume of episodes showing a new supernatural horror emerging from the Upside Down alternate dimension and besetting the fictional Indiana town of Hawkins.
Fans have lavished praise on the new season, which four weeks after its release remains in the top spot on Netflix's English TV List with 102.26 million hours viewed, according to the streaming platform.
The last two episodes, with a finale running at more than two hours, are released on July 1.
"If you've enjoyed season four up until this point, get ready because the (last two episodes) are the best thing that makes what you've seen look like chump change compared to it," Harbour, who plays fan favourite character Hopper, said.
"It's a masterpiece, it's beautiful, it's epic... but it's also on a scale and a scope that almost gets silly and it's like wondrous, almost manga-esque... You're going to be blown away."
Harbour, who said season five would start filming next year, is currently in London for new play "Mad House", a dark comedy part inspired by his own experiences with mental illness.
Like his young co-stars, "Stranger Things" has catapulted him into the global spotlight since premiering in 2016.
"It's a zeitgeist. I've never been a part of anything like this but it has been seven years of this, so I've gotten used to what it means and my place in it," he said.
"It's very gratifying to be a part of something that's
touched...so many young people...I always thought I'd maybe have some career of
art films that would maybe appeal to old people and suddenly...I can't walk
past a middle school without being harassed so it's a very strange thing for me
to be a part of."
- Kit Harington involved in Jon Snow spin-off: Clarke
- Netflix lays off 300 employees to cut cost
- Music fans back to Glastonbury, Paul McCartney
- Oscar-winning screenwriter Paul Haggis arrested in Italy
- Pixar's 'Lightyear' underwhelms with $51m debut
- WWE CEO McMahon steps down
- 'Love Island' dumps fast fashion
- Korean pop band BTS taking a break to work on solo projects
- David Harbour on 'Stranger Things' season finale: 'You'll be blown away'
- Kit Harington involved in Jon Snow spin-off: 'Game of Thrones' co-star
- Netflix lays off 300 employees in cost-cutting drive
- Delighted music fans get back to Glastonbury and Paul McCartney
- Oscar-winning screenwriter Paul Haggis arrested in Italy on sexual assault charges
- Pixar's 'Lightyear' underwhelms with $51 million debut as 'Jurassic World' stays No. 1
Most Read
- Bangladeshi migrant deported from Singapore over 'misleading public posts'
- Padma Multipurpose Bridge, the longest in Bangladesh, at a glance
- River transporters stare into an unknown future as Bangladesh’s longest bridge appears
- Dhaka improves ranking to become 7th least liveable city in the world: EIU
- Much-cherished Padma Bridge is about to open to traffic. Is Dhaka prepared for extra pressure on its roads?
- US congratulates Bangladesh on Padma Bridge
- The dawn of a new age: A Bangladesh bridge redefines connectivity to drive economy
- They gave up homes and livelihoods for Bangladesh's longest bridge. How are they doing now?
- Hasina leads celebrations over the opening of Padma Bridge
- Bright future beckons for Bangladesh as trailblazing Padma Bridge opens Saturday