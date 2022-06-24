Netflix lays off 300 employees in cost-cutting drive
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Jun 2022 12:46 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jun 2022 12:46 PM BdST
Netflix Inc said it laid off 300 employees, or about 4% of its workforce, in the second round of job cuts aimed at lowering costs after the streaming giant lost subscribers for the first time in more than a decade.
The move mostly affected its US workforce and came after the company cut 150 jobs last month.
"While we continue to invest significantly in the business, we made these adjustments so that our costs are growing in line with our slower revenue growth," Netflix said in a statement on Thursday.
The world's dominant streaming service has come under pressure in recent months as inflation, the war in Ukraine and fierce competition weigh on subscriber growth. After the subscriber drop in the first quarter, Netflix has forecast even deeper losses for the current period.
To arrest that downtrend, the company plans to introduce a cheaper, ad-supported subscription tier for which it is in talks with several companies.
- Music fans back to Glastonbury, Paul McCartney
- Oscar-winning screenwriter Paul Haggis arrested in Italy
- Pixar's 'Lightyear' underwhelms with $51m debut
- WWE CEO McMahon steps down
- 'Love Island' dumps fast fashion
- Korean pop band BTS taking a break to work on solo projects
- Netflix plans 'Squid Game' reality show with big cash prize
- Pixar's 'Lightyear' will not play in 14 countries
- Delighted music fans get back to Glastonbury and Paul McCartney
- Oscar-winning screenwriter Paul Haggis arrested in Italy on sexual assault charges
- Pixar's 'Lightyear' underwhelms with $51 million debut as 'Jurassic World' stays No. 1
- WWE CEO McMahon steps down as board investigates alleged misconduct
- 'Love Island' dumps fast fashion for second-hand eBay partnership
- Korean pop band BTS taking a break to work on solo projects
Most Read
- River transporters stare into an unknown future as Bangladesh’s longest bridge appears
- Bangladeshi migrant deported from Singapore over 'misleading public posts'
- Dhaka improves ranking to become 7th least liveable city in the world: EIU
- They gave up homes and livelihoods for Bangladesh's longest bridge. How are they doing now?
- Dr Yunus gets invitation to Padma Bridge inauguration
- Flight operations resume at Sylhet airport after 6 days amid floods
- Woman escapes kidnap bid as her car runs out of fuel in Dhaka
- Court throws out plea to charge WASA MD Taqsem with 'embezzlement'
- Padma Bridge is a turning point for Bangladesh and 'I am part of its history', says Mosharraf
- Bangladesh reports 1,319 COVID cases in a day, 1 death