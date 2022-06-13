Netflix announces another round of global hit 'Squid Game'
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Jun 2022 11:40 AM BdST Updated: 13 Jun 2022 11:40 AM BdST
Global megahit "Squid Game" will return for a second season, Netflix Inc announced on Sunday, offering a few hints about what is to come in the dark Korean drama.
"Squid Game" became Netflix's most-watched series when it was released in September 2021. The show tells the story of cash-strapped contestants who play childhood games for a chance of life-changing sums of money. It inspired countless memes and Halloween costumes and kickstarted sales of green tracksuits.
Writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk teased a few details about the show's second season in a letter released by Netflix.
Characters Gi-hun and The Front Man will return, he said, and "the man in the suit with ddakji might be back."
"You'll also be introduced to Young-hee's boyfriend," he added.
Young-hee is a motion-sensing animatronic doll featured in one of the games.
Netflix did not say when the new season would be released.
