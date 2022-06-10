Pop superstar Britney Spears weds Sam Asghari
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Jun 2022 04:41 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jun 2022 05:16 PM BdST
Pop singer Britney Spears married longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari on Thursday after nearly six years together, according to media reports.
The pair announced their engagement via Instagram in September 2021 but had not disclosed a wedding date.
Two months later, the "Stronger" singer was released from a legal conservatorship that had controlled her personal life and finances for 13 years. During court proceedings, she said she longed to get married and start a new family without any restrictions.
A source close to the couple had told Reuters earlier on Thursday the singer and her fiance were set to marry. Various media outlets reported they had wed. Representatives for Spears and Asghari could not immediately be reached for comment.
Hollywood industry publication Variety also reported that the wedding day was interrupted when Spears' first husband, Jason Alexander, trespassed on her property.
Quoting the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, it said deputies were sent to Spears' home following a trespassing complaint and had arrested Alexander under an out-of-county warrant. The Sheriff's Office could not immediately be reached for comment.
Spears married Alexander, her childhood friend, in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas in 2004 but the marriage was annulled shortly after. Nine months later, she married dancer Kevin Federline, with whom she had two children. That marriage ended in divorce in 2007.
Spears, 40, announced in April that she and Asghari were expecting a baby. A month later, the singer said she had suffered a miscarriage.
Iranian-born Asghari, 28, is a personal trainer and actor who has appeared on the Showtime series "Black Monday".
- Britney Spears to wed Sam Asghari
- Depp lawyer fast-tracked to partner after trial win
- Fan turns superhero in 'Ms Marvel' comic spin-off
- Kevin Spacey must face sexual abuse lawsuit in NY
- Shakira and Pique are to separate
- After ugly trial, can Depp or Heard stage a second act?
- US jury rules Heard defamed Depp
- No verdict yet in Depp, Heard cases
- Pop superstar Britney Spears weds Sam Asghari
- K-pop's BTS to release new album ‘Proof’ on Friday
- Grammys to introduce new awards for songwriting, song for social change
- Pop superstar Britney Spears to wed Sam Asghari on Thursday
- Johnny Depp lawyer is fast-tracked to partner after Heard trial win
- Fan turns superhero in 'Ms Marvel' comic spin-off
Most Read
- RAB arrests RSRM boss Maksudur Rahman, a loan defaulter
- Dhaka airport opens e-passport gate for faster travel through borders
- Are you sending your child to an English medium school? Show your tax return proof
- Bangladesh to lift income tax return exemption for NRBs, digital service providers
- Bangladesh plans to make divorce costlier
- A perfect storm looms. Bangladesh's finance minister doesn't light the path ahead
- FY23 budget: products to pay more and less for
- Kamal flags six major challenges facing Bangladesh economy in FY 2022-23
- Smokers to pay more for lighting up as Bangladesh bumps up prices
- Economist Zahid Hussain sees export, corporate tax cuts as surprises in 2022-23 budget