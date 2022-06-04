Shakira and Gerard Pique confirm they are to separate
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Jun 2022 06:38 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jun 2022 06:39 PM BdST
Colombian singer Shakira and FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique are separating, the couple confirmed in a statement via their PR agency on Saturday seen by Reuters.
"We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy," the statement said.
Shakira, 45, and Pique, 35, have been together since 2011 and have two children. They met shortly before the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, when he featured in the music video for Shakira's "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)", the tournament's official song.
The "Hips Don't Lie" singer is facing a trial over alleged tax fraud charges in Spain after she lost an appeal on May 26. Prosecutors claim she failed to pay up to 14.5 million euros ($15.54 million) in tax on income earned between 2012 and 2014.
Her legal team said in a statement they will keep defending her case with solid legal arguments.
"Shakira's conduct on tax matters has always been impeccable in all the countries she had to pay taxes and she has trusted and followed faithfully the recommendations of the best specialists and advisers," the statement said.
- Shakira and Pique are to separate
- After ugly trial, can Depp or Heard stage a second act?
- US jury rules Heard defamed Depp
- No verdict yet in Depp, Heard cases
- Johnny Depp appears at London's Royal Albert Hall
- Top Gun: Maverick' opens to $124m
- Jury deliberations in Depp, Heard case to resume Tuesday
- Depp, Heard lawyers make final pitch in defamation case
- Shakira and Gerard Pique confirm they are to separate
- After ugly trial, can Johnny Depp or Amber Heard stage a second act?
- US jury rules Amber Heard defamed Johnny Depp
- No verdict in Depp, Heard defamation cases as jury ends day's deliberations
- Johnny Depp, awaiting verdict, appears at London's Royal Albert Hall
- 'Top Gun: Maverick' debuts to stratospheric $124 million
Most Read
- Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasrin sued for defamation in Sweden
- Bangladesh central bank allows taka exchange rate to float against the dollar
- Bangladesh orders banks to launch digital microcredit services
- Hit by war in Europe after pandemic, world stares at recession. Can Bangladesh fare any better?
- Even with floating forex system, taka devalued against US dollar again
- Fearful of unsafe roads, Bangladesh cyclists call for attention
- Oman arrests Bangladesh murder suspect Musa
- Khaleda to be invited to Padma Bridge opening, if law permits: Quader
- Police fire tear gas to disperse apparel workers protesting price rise in Dhaka
- Spain to grant more work visas to combat labour shortages