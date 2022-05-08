'Sex Education' actor Ncuti Gatwa to be new 'Doctor Who'
>> Reuters
Published: 08 May 2022 07:29 PM BdST Updated: 08 May 2022 07:29 PM BdST
Ncuti Gatwa will be the first Black actor to play the lead role in British sci-fi series "Doctor Who", taking over from Jodie Whittaker as the 14th incarnation of the Time Lord next year, the BBC said on Sunday.
The 29-year-old Scot, a star of Netflix hit "Sex Education", posted two hearts plus a blue square, representing the Doctor's Tardis, a time-travelling police telephone box, on his Instagram account before the news was confirmed by the broadcaster.
Gatwa, who was born in Rwanda, said there weren't quite the words to describe how he was feeling.
"A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared," he said in the BBC's statement.
"This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care.
"I will endeavour my utmost to do the same."
The Doctor is able to regenerate, allowing different actors to play the role since the series was first broadcast in 1963.
Whittaker, who announced she was leaving the show last year, was the first woman to play the Doctor.
She will appear in a final special
episode to mark the BBC's centenary later this year.
- ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ review
- Amber Heard accuses Johnny Depp of sexual assault
- Heard testifies Depp slapped her for laughing at tattoo
- Why is OTT gaining popularity?
- Heard to testify soon in legal fight with Depp
- Reconsidering the Spice Girls
- Netflix drops Meghan Markle's animated series 'Pearl'
- Cumberbatch returns for 'riot' in 'Dr Strange' sequel
- What to know before seeing ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’
- ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ review: Nothing out of the ordinary
- Amber Heard accuses ‘belligerent’ Johnny Depp of sexual assault
- Emotional Amber Heard testifies Johnny Depp slapped her when she laughed at tattoo
- OTT media services are changing global entertainment landscape. Bangladesh is no exception
- Amber Heard to testify soon in defamation fight with Johnny Depp
Most Read
- Garment owner sells cows to pay workers occupying factory in Gazipur
- Bangladesh bakes in heatwave as Cyclone Asani brews over bay
- Bangladesh Railway reinstates TTE Shafiqul as minister admits wife’s involvement in suspension row
- Warning signal No. 1 at Bangladesh ports as storm brews over the bay
- Hasina says some people are trying to grab power
- Eid celebrated in three Bangladesh villages after moon-sighting in Afghanistan
- Railways minister distances himself from ticket offenders after TTE is suspended
- Bangladesh MP orders lynching of miscreants, then regrets his remarks
- Russian retreat seen near Kharkiv, despite victory day push for gains
- Chattogram businessman beaten to death for 'not paying extortion money'