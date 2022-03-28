Key winners at the 2022 Academy Awards
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Mar 2022 10:45 AM BdST Updated: 28 Mar 2022 10:45 AM BdST
The 94th Academy Awards, or Oscars, were handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday and broadcast live on ABC television. Following is a list of winners in key categories:
BEST PICTURE
"CODA"
BEST ACTOR
Will Smith - "King Richard"
BEST ACTRESS
Jessica Chastain - "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"
BEST DIRECTOR
Jane Campion - "The Power of the Dog"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Troy Kotsur - "CODA"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Ariana DeBose - "West Side Story"
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
"Belfast"
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
"CODA"
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
"Encanto"
BEST DOCUMENTARY FILM
"Summer of Soul"
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
"Drive My Car" - Japan
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
"Dune"
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
"No Time to Die" from "No Time to Die"
More stories
- Can a streaming film win at Oscars?
- Oscars weekend kicks off
- Chinese video platforms axe Keanu Reeves after Tibet concert
- Oscar nominations can earn you tons of gifts
- For Madhuri Dixit, ‘The Fame Game’ feels familiar
- NYC festival embraces new Ukrainian music
- 'The Batman' crosses $300m in North America
- 'Moon Knight' sets emotional struggle at its core
Recent Stories
- Zelensky, whose career started in show business, presses Hollywood for an appearance at the Oscars
- Streaming took over Hollywood. Will it take best picture, too?
- Oscars weekend kicks off with honours for Samuel L Jackson, Danny Glover
- Keanu Reeves axed by Chinese video platforms after Tibet concert
- Oscars 2022 predictions: Who will win best picture, actor and actress?
- Earning an Oscar nomination can earn you praise, love and tons of gifts
Opinion
Most Read
- First day of new online train ticket system, run by Shohoz, runs into glitches
- Police arrest 'hired gun' over Shahjahanpur double murder
- Dentist stabbed to death by ‘muggers’ in Mirpur
- Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage, then apologises upon winning Oscar
- Police recover body of Kazakh worker on Rooppur project, arrest 3 Belarusians
- Police say AC repairman robbed and murdered woman at her Sabujbagh home
- Russian-backed Ukrainian rebel region may vote to join Russia
- Launch blaze at Sadarghat extinguished after two hours
- Dhaka is the noisiest city in the world: UN report
- Pakistan PM Khan says he won't resign ahead of no-confidence move