Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage, then apologises upon winning Oscar
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Mar 2022 09:27 AM BdST Updated: 28 Mar 2022 10:24 AM BdST
Best actor nominee Will Smith smacked presenter Chris Rock in the face with an open hand and shouted a vulgarity at the comedian for making a joke about his wife's appearance at the Oscars ceremony on Sunday.
Minutes later, when accepting the Oscar for best actor for his role in "King Richard," Smith apologised to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and his fellow nominees but not to Rock.
The episode with Rock at first appeared to be a scripted joke but turned serious when Smith shouted out, "Keep my wife's name out of your fucking mouth."
The audio from the show, broadcast on a time-delay of a few seconds in the United States, appeared to have been cut from the live transmission for many viewers because of the language.
Rock was roasting some of the nominees and, after mentioning Smith, said of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, "Jada, I love you. GI Jane II, can't wait to see it."
Moments later, Smith walked on stage toward Rock, who had his hands behind his back when Smith threw an open hand at his face that produced an audible smack.
"Oh, wow! Wow! Will Smith just smacked the shit out of me," Rock said as the audience laughed, thinking it was a skit. "Wow, dude. It was a GI Jane joke," referencing the 1997 film "GI Jane" in which actress Demi Moore shaved her head.
Smith then made what may become one of the most repeated phrases of Oscar history when he said, "Keep my wife's name out of your fucking mouth."
Rock responded, "I'm going to. That's the greatest night in the history of television."
Smith then repeated his phrase, louder and more deliberately.
Jada Pinkett Smith told Billboard in December she has been battling the autoimmune disorder alopecia, which can cause hair loss and balding.
The audience initially thought Smith's indignation was feigned, part of the act. It was only after he returned to his seat and shouted that the audience went silent and audibly gasped. Many people in the mezzanine stood up and craned their heads to try to catch a glimpse.
Smith won the Oscar for playing Richard Williams, the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams. Upon accepting his award, Smith apologised to the Academy and his fellow nominees but not to Rock.
"Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family," Smith said. And the last thing he said before he took his seat was: "I hope the Academy invites me back."
- Can a streaming film win at Oscars?
- Oscars weekend kicks off
- Chinese video platforms axe Keanu Reeves after Tibet concert
- Oscar nominations can earn you tons of gifts
- For Madhuri Dixit, ‘The Fame Game’ feels familiar
- NYC festival embraces new Ukrainian music
- 'The Batman' crosses $300m in North America
- 'Moon Knight' sets emotional struggle at its core
- Zelensky, whose career started in show business, presses Hollywood for an appearance at the Oscars
- Streaming took over Hollywood. Will it take best picture, too?
- Oscars weekend kicks off with honours for Samuel L Jackson, Danny Glover
- Keanu Reeves axed by Chinese video platforms after Tibet concert
- Oscars 2022 predictions: Who will win best picture, actor and actress?
- Earning an Oscar nomination can earn you praise, love and tons of gifts
Most Read
- First day of new online train ticket system, run by Shohoz, runs into glitches
- Police arrest 'hired gun' over Shahjahanpur double murder
- Dentist stabbed to death by ‘muggers’ in Mirpur
- Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage, then apologises upon winning Oscar
- Police recover body of Kazakh worker on Rooppur project, arrest 3 Belarusians
- Police say AC repairman robbed and murdered woman at her Sabujbagh home
- Russian-backed Ukrainian rebel region may vote to join Russia
- Launch blaze at Sadarghat extinguished after two hours
- Dhaka is the noisiest city in the world: UN report
- Pakistan PM Khan says he won't resign ahead of no-confidence move