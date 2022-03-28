Apple TV+ makes history as first streamer to win best picture Oscar
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Mar 2022 12:37 PM BdST Updated: 28 Mar 2022 12:37 PM BdST
Apple TV+ made history on Sunday as the first streaming service to win a best picture Oscar for "CODA,” a heartwarming drama about the daughter of deaf parents who pursues her passion for music.
The streaming service purchased "CODA" for a record $25 million following its debut in 2021 at the Sundance Film Festival, and it has gathered momentum throughout the awards season, winning top honours from the Producers Guild, Screen Actors Guild and Writers Guild awards.
"CODA" faced intense competition from Netflix's critically acclaimed western, "The Power of the Dog," which collected a dozen nominations. The film's director, Jane Campion, received an Academy Award.
The best picture Oscar signals how far the industry has come since 2017, when the Cannes film festival prohibited movies that were not released on the big screen from competing for its most prestigious prize, the Palme d’Or. It was a deliberate snub to streaming services like Netflix.
As the global pandemic forced theatres to close in 2020, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences modified its Oscar eligibility rules to temporarily change the requirement that a movie screen for seven days in theatres to qualify. That represented a watershed moment for movies that debut via streaming services in the home.
The best picture Oscar also marks a milestone for Apple TV+, which launched in November 2019 with a handful of original series and no library of movies and TV shows.
Apple TV+ saw a breakthrough in September 2021, when its fish-out-of-water comedy, "Ted Lasso," about an American football coach who takes a job with an English soccer club, received the Emmy Award for outstanding comedy series.
"If Apple was to win the coveted best picture award with CODA it would catalyse more A+ talent coming to Apple first (or in the top bracket)" and boost subscriptions, Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives wrote before the awards.
- Jessica Chastain wins best actress Oscar
- Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at Oscars
- ‘Dune’ wins 7 Oscars; Kotsur makes history with ‘CODA’ win
- Zelensky presses Hollywood for an appearance at the Oscars
- Can a streaming film win at Oscars?
- Oscars weekend kicks off
- Chinese video platforms axe Keanu Reeves after Tibet concert
- Oscar nominations can earn you tons of gifts
- Key winners at the 2022 Academy Awards
- Jessica Chastain wins best actress Oscar for ' The Eyes of Tammy Faye'
- Campion wins best director, Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at Oscars
- ‘Dune’ wins seven awards and Troy Kotsur makes history with ‘CODA’ win
- Zelensky, whose career started in show business, presses Hollywood for an appearance at the Oscars
- Streaming took over Hollywood. Will it take best picture, too?
Most Read
- First day of new online train ticket system, run by Shohoz, runs into glitches
- Police arrest 'hired gun' over Shahjahanpur double murder
- Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage, then apologises upon winning Oscar
- Dentist stabbed to death by ‘muggers’ in Mirpur
- Police recover body of Kazakh worker on Rooppur project, arrest 3 Belarusians
- Police say AC repairman robbed and murdered woman at her Sabujbagh home
- Russian-backed Ukrainian rebel region may vote to join Russia
- Pakistan PM Khan says he won't resign ahead of no-confidence move
- Dhaka is the noisiest city in the world: UN report
- A doctor was stabbed. A hospital is accused of denying him treatment, leading to his death