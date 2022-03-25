Keanu Reeves axed by Chinese video platforms after Tibet concert
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Mar 2022 01:59 PM BdST Updated: 25 Mar 2022 01:59 PM BdST
Chinese streaming platforms including Tencent Video and iQiyi have taken down films and video content starring Canadian actor Keanu Reeves after he participated in a Tibet-related concert organised by a non-profit founded by the Dalai Lama.
Checks showed his acclaimed works, the Matrix and John Wick franchises, as well as Speed, were among the films that have been removed. It could not be determined when the films were taken down.
The Los Angeles Times, which first reported the content removal on Thursday said at least 19 of his movies were pulled from Tencent Video.
While content related to the Matrix films and some of Reeves's other work were still searchable on WeChat, China's ubiquitous messaging service, searches for his English name and its Chinese translation yielded no results.
iQiyi and Tencent Holdings, the parent company that owns Tencent Video and WeChat, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A representative for Reeves was not immediately available for comment.
In late January, Reeves received heavy criticism from Chinese social media users, some of whom called for a boycott of his work in China, after it emerged that he planned to appear in a March 3 concert organised by Tibet House US, a New York-based nonprofit founded at the request of the Dalai Lama, Tibetan Buddhism's spiritual leader.
Reeves participated in the concert, which was held virtually due to restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, prompting more criticism online.
Beijing has accused the Dalai Lama, exiled in neighbouring India, of fomenting separatism in the Tibet region and instead recognises the current Panchen Lama, put in place by the Communist Party, as the highest religious figure in Tibet.
China has ruled the remote western region since 1951, after its People's Liberation Army marched in and took control in what it calls a "peaceful liberation".
Other high-profile Western figures that have been blocked from Chinese social media and video platforms after making comments criticising China's actions in Tibet include former NBA player Enes Kanter who at the time played for the Boston Celtics.
- Oscar nominations can earn you tons of gifts
- For Madhuri Dixit, ‘The Fame Game’ feels familiar
- NYC festival embraces new Ukrainian music
- 'The Batman' crosses $300m in North America
- 'Moon Knight' sets emotional struggle at its core
- Confronting grief, with Margaret Atwood, in ‘The Nurse Antigone’
- Critics Choice Awards 2022: List of winners
- 'The Power of the Dog', 'Dune' triumph at BAFTA Awards
- Earning an Oscar nomination can earn you praise, love and tons of gifts
- For Madhuri Dixit, ‘The Fame Game’ feels familiar, if not the medium
- Bollywood to shoot five films in Panama
- Planned before war, a festival embraces new Ukrainian music
- 'The Batman' rules again, crosses $300 million in North America
- Marvel's 'Moon Knight' sets emotional struggle at its core
Most Read
- Bangladesh Railway halts online train ticket sales from Mar 21-25
- Bangladesh cargo ship sinks off Kolkata port during loading
- Awami League leader is among two shot dead in Dhaka’s Shahjahanpur
- Study finds microplastics in human blood for first time
- Bangladesh risks losing UK vegetable market with scanner at Dhaka airport out of order
- Cargo vessel that fled after sinking a passenger launch detained in Munshiganj
- Her mother asked her to stay with a friend for the night. Then she was caught in a deadly shooting
- BCB announces Tk 30m reward for Tigers after historic win in South Africa
- Qatar Airways staffer held with 6.5 kg of gold at Dhaka airport
- Bangladesh Bank eases write-off rules to cut loan defaults