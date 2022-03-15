Critics Choice Awards 2022: Complete list of winners

Among the big winners were “The Power of the Dog,” Jane Campion’s subversive western, which won for best picture, director, adapted screenplay and cinematography; HBO’s “Succession,” which picked up best drama series, supporting actor and supporting actress; “Belfast,” Kenneth Branagh’s coming-of-age drama set in Northern Ireland during the Troubles, which won for best original screenplay, acting ensemble and young actor/actress; and “Ted Lasso,” the Apple TV+ series, which won best comedy series, actor in a comedy series, supporting actor in a comedy series and supporting actress in a comedy series.

Other movies and shows lauded during the evening included the biopic “King Richard,” whose star Will Smith won the best actor award and whose subjects Venus and Serena Williams presented during the ceremony, and the dark South Korean drama series “Squid Game,” which won the best foreign language series award and whose star Lee Jung-jae won for actor in a drama series.

The complete list of winners:

FILM

Best Picture

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Nightmare Alley”

“Tick, Tick … Boom!”

“West Side Story”

WINNER: “The Power of the Dog”

Actor

Nicolas Cage, “Pig”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Peter Dinklage, “Cyrano”

Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick … Boom!”

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

WINNER: Will Smith, “King Richard”

Actress

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”

Alana Haim, “Licorice Pizza”

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”

WINNER: Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Supporting Actor

Jamie Dornan, “Belfast”

Ciaran Hinds, “Belfast”

Jared Leto, “House of Gucci”

J.K. Simmons, “Being the Ricardos”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

WINNER: Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Supporting Actress

Caitriona Balfe, “Belfast”

Ann Dowd, “Mass”

Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”

Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

Rita Moreno, “West Side Story”

WINNER: Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Young Actor/Actress

Cooper Hoffman, “Licorice Pizza”

Emilia Jones, “CODA”

Woody Norman, “C’mon C’mon”

Saniyya Sidney, “King Richard”

Rachel Zegler, “West Side Story”

WINNER: Jude Hill, “Belfast”

Acting Ensemble

“Don’t Look Up”

“The Harder They Fall”

“Licorice Pizza”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

WINNER: “Belfast”

Director

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Guillermo del Toro, “Nightmare Alley”

Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”

Denis Villeneuve, “Dune”

WINNER: Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Original Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”

Zach Baylin, “King Richard”

Adam McKay, David Sirota, “Don’t Look Up”

Aaron Sorkin, “Being the Ricardos”

WINNER: Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Adapted Screenplay

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter”

Sian Heder, “CODA”

Tony Kushner, “West Side Story”

Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth, “Dune”

WINNER: Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Cinematography

Bruno Delbonnel, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Greig Fraser, “Dune”

Janusz Kaminski, “West Side Story”

Dan Laustsen, “Nightmare Alley”

Haris Zambarloukos, “Belfast”

WINNER: Ari Wegner, “The Power of the Dog”

Production Design

Jim Clay and Claire Nia Richards, “Belfast”

Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau, “Nightmare Alley”

Adam Stockhausen and Rena DeAngelo, “The French Dispatch”

Adam Stockhausen and Rena DeAngelo, “West Side Story”

WINNER: Patrice Vermette and Zsuzsanna Sipos, “Dune”

Editing

Una Ni Dhonghaile, “Belfast”

Andy Jurgensen, “Licorice Pizza”

Peter Sciberras, “The Power of the Dog”

Joe Walker, “Dune”

WINNER: Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn, “West Side Story”

Costume Design

Luis Sequeira, “Nightmare Alley”

Paul Tazewell, “West Side Story”

Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan, “Dune”

Janty Yates, “House of Gucci”

WINNER: Jenny Beavan, “Cruella”

Hair and Makeup

“Cruella”

“Dune”

“House of Gucci”

“Nightmare Alley”

WINNER: “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Visual Effects

“The Matrix Resurrections”

“Nightmare Alley”

“No Time to Die”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

WINNER: “Dune”

Comedy

“Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Free Guy”

“The French Dispatch”

WINNER: “Licorice Pizza”

Animated Feature

“Encanto”

“Flee”

“Luca”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

WINNER: “The Mitchells vs. the Machines”

Foreign Language Film

“A Hero”

“Flee”

“The Hand of God”

“The Worst Person in the World”

WINNER: “Drive My Car”

Song

Be Alive, “King Richard”

Dos Oruguitas, “Encanto”

Guns Go Bang, “The Harder They Fall”

Just Look Up, “Don’t Look Up”

WINNER: No Time to Die, “No Time to Die”

Score

Nicholas Britell, “Don’t Look Up”

Jonny Greenwood, “The Power of the Dog”

Jonny Greenwood, “Spencer”

Nathan Johnson, “Nightmare Alley”

WINNER: Hans Zimmer, “Dune”

TELEVISION

Best Drama Series

“Evil”

“For All Mankind”

“The Good Fight”

“Pose”

“Squid Game”

“This Is Us”

“Yellowjackets”

WINNER: “Succession”

Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Mike Colter, “Evil”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

WINNER: Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”

Chiara Aurelia, “Cruel Summer”

Christine Baranski, “The Good Fight”

Katja Herbers, “Evil”

MJ Rodriguez, “Pose”

WINNER: Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, “Succession”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Justin Hartley, “This Is Us”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Mandy Patinkin, “The Good Fight”

WINNER: Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Andrea Martin, “Evil”

Audra McDonald, “The Good Fight”

Christine Lahti, “Evil”

J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”

Susan Kelechi Watson, “This Is Us”

WINNER: Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Comedy Series

“The Great”

“Hacks”

“Insecure”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“The Other Two”

“Reservation Dogs”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

WINNER: “Ted Lasso”

Actor in a Comedy Series

Iain Armitage, “Young Sheldon”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Kayvan Novak, “What We Do in the Shadows”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Actress in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Renée Elise Goldsberry, “Girls5eva”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Sandra Oh, “The Chair”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

WINNER: Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ncuti Gatwa, “Sex Education”

Harvey Guillén, “What We Do in the Shadows”

Brandon Scott Jones, “Ghosts”

Ray Romano, “Made for Love”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

WINNER: Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso ”

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Kristin Chenoweth, “Schmigadoon!”

Molly Shannon, “The Other Two”

Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live”

Josie Totah, “Saved by the Bell”

WINNER: Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Limited Series

“Dopesick”

“Dr Death”

“It’s a Sin”

“Maid”

“Midnight Mass”

“The Underground Railroad”

“WandaVision”

WINNER: “Mare of Easttown”

Movie Made for Television

“Come From Away”

“List of a Lifetime”

“The Map of Tiny Perfect Things”

“Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas”

WINNER: “Oslo”

Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Olly Alexander, “It’s a Sin”

Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”

William Jackson Harper, “Love Life”

Joshua Jackson, “Dr. Death”

Hamish Linklater, “Midnight Mass”

WINNER: Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Danielle Brooks, “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

Thuso Mbedu, “The Underground Railroad”

Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

WINNER: Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Zach Gilford, “Midnight Mass”

William Jackson Harper, “The Underground Railroad”

Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”

Christian Slater, “Dr. Death”

Courtney B. Vance, “Genius: Aretha”

WINNER: Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”

Kathryn Hahn, “WandaVision”

Melissa McCarthy, “Nine Perfect Strangers”

Julianne Nicholson, “Mare of Easttown”

Jean Smart, “Mare of Easttown”

WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Foreign Language Series

“Acapulco”

“Call My Agent!”

“Lupin”

“Money Heist”

“Narcos: Mexico”

WINNER: “Squid Game”

Animated Series

“Big Mouth”

“Bluey”

“Bob’s Burgers”

“The Great North”

“Q-Force”

WINNER: “What If…?”

Talk Show

“The Amber Ruffin Show”

“Desus & Mero”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

“Late Night With Seth Meyers”

“Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen”

WINNER: “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

Comedy Special

“Good Timing With Jo Firestone”

“James Acaster: Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999”

“Joyelle Nicole Johnson: Love Joy”

“Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American”

“Trixie Mattel: One Night Only”

WINNER: “Bo Burnham: Inside”

©2022 The New York Times Company