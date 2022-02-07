HC stays decision to cancel actor Zayed Khan’s candidacy over vote-buying scandal

It also ordered the authorities not to block Zayed from performing his duties as general secretary.

An appeals board from the organisation had declared his rival actress Nipun Akter the winner by cancelling Zayed’s candidacy on Saturday.

The bench of Justice Mamnoon Rahman and Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman issued the order on Monday after the initial hearing of a petition filed by Zayed Khan.

The High Court also issued a rule asking why the board’s decision to cancel Khan’s candidacy will not be declared illegal. The board and concerned authorities from the Department of Social Welfare have been asked to respond to the rule.

The Department of Social Welfare wrote to the appeals board on Feb 2, following a complaint filed by Nipun, said Zayed’s legal counsel Nahid Sultana. “The board simply cancelled the candidacy of Zayed Khan and declared Nipun the winner,” she said.

“We went to the court under the circumstances and the court has issued a rule. It blocked the department’s letter and ordered Zayed to perform his duties without interruption,” the lawyer said.

Zayed said he received ‘justice’ through the High Court order.

“I would like to thank the court. I won a free and fair election. All of Nipun’s complaints were concocted.”

Lawyers Yusuf Hussain Humayun, Ahsanul Karim and Nahid Sultana were the legal counsels for Zayed Khan, while Barrister Rokanuddin Mahmud represented actress Nipun Akter.

On Jan 28, Ilias Kanchan won the president’s post in the BPAA election. The candidate from Nipun’s group defeated Misha Sawdagar, who contested the election from Zayed’s panel.

But Nipun got 13 votes fewer than Zayed in the election. The results were confirmed in a recount. Later, she filed an appeal, demanding a new vote and threatening to sue Zayed.

Director Sohanur Rahman Sohan, head of the board, contacted the social welfare ministry for its instructions on Nipun’s appeal. Following the government’s advice, the appeals board decided to sit with all sides on Saturday, but Zayed rejected the call.

He argued that the appeals board’s decision would not be legal because its validity ended on Jan 29.

He also served a legal notice on Sohan and four other members of the board, saying he would file a case if they did not respond.