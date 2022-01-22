Pori Moni, Sariful Razz revel in Gaye Holud
Published: 22 Jan 2022 03:23 PM BdST
Updated: 22 Jan 2022 03:23 PM BdST
Film actress Pori Moni and her husband Sariful Razz, also an actor, celebrated Gaye Holud, one of the wedding ceremonies, on Friday.
The couple, currently expecting a baby, were betrothed at a low-key event at home on Oct 17 last year. They had an affair while working on “Gunin”, a film directed by Giasuddin Selim.
Pori Moni shared the joy of her Gaye Holud ceremony with her fans by sharing photos of the event on Facebook.
Families of the new couple, relatives and friends attended the Gaye Holud ceremony of Pori Moni and Sariful Razz on Friday.
The pair announced their marriage on Jan 10, after the news of Pori Moni expecting a baby spread.
The actors plan to complete the remaining wedding ceremonies after the end of ongoing cinema work.
The actress on the verge of motherhood had announced earlier that she would take a break from cinema for one and a half years.
Family members of actors Pori Moni and Sariful Razz are set to attend another wedding ceremony on Saturday