Pori Moni, Sariful Razz revel in Gaye Holud

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 22 Jan 2022 03:23 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jan 2022 03:23 PM BdST

Film actress Pori Moni and her husband Sariful Razz, also an actor, celebrated Gaye Holud, one of the wedding ceremonies, on Friday. The couple, currently expecting a baby, were betrothed at a low-key event at home on Oct 17 last year. They had an affair while working on “Gunin”, a film directed by Giasuddin Selim. Pori Moni shared the joy of her Gaye Holud ceremony with her fans by sharing photos of the event on Facebook.
  • Families of the new couple, relatives and friends attended the Gaye Holud ceremony of Pori Moni and Sariful Razz on Friday.

  • The pair announced their marriage on Jan 10, after the news of Pori Moni expecting a baby spread.

  • The actors plan to complete the remaining wedding ceremonies after the end of ongoing cinema work.

  • The actress on the verge of motherhood had announced earlier that she would take a break from cinema for one and a half years.

  • Family members of actors Pori Moni and Sariful Razz are set to attend another wedding ceremony on Saturday

