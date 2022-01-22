Pori Moni, Sariful Razz revel in Gaye Holud

Film actress Pori Moni and her husband Sariful Razz, also an actor, celebrated Gaye Holud, one of the wedding ceremonies, on Friday. The couple, currently expecting a baby, were betrothed at a low-key event at home on Oct 17 last year. They had an affair while working on “Gunin”, a film directed by Giasuddin Selim. Pori Moni shared the joy of her Gaye Holud ceremony with her fans by sharing photos of the event on Facebook.