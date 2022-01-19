Amazon reveals 'Lord of the Rings' subtitle that hints at storyline
>>Reuters
Published: 19 Jan 2022 11:31 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jan 2022 11:31 PM BdST
The long-awaited, expensive Middle-earth fantasy series from Amazon.com Inc has a name: "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."
Amazon's Prime Video revealed the full name of the fantasy series on Wednesday ahead of its planned streaming debut of Sep 2.
The show's storyline takes place thousands of years before the events in writer JRR Tolkien's "Lord of the Rings" books, which are set in the fictional land of Middle-earth and were brought to life in blockbuster movies.
The subtitle foreshadows a story "that welds the major events of Tolkien's Second Age together: the forging of the iconic rings," Amazon said in a statement.
Creators JD Payne and Patrick McKay said the series "unites all the major stories of Middle-earth's Second Age: the forging of the rings, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the epic tale of Numenor, and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men."
"Until now, audiences have only seen on screen the story of the One Ring," they added. "But before there was one, there were many ... and we're excited to share the epic story of them all."
Amazon spent about $465 million filming the first season of the show, according to government officials in New Zealand, where the series was filmed. The company is expecting to make five seasons of the show, making it one of the most expensive TV series ever.
The first season will be available in more than 240 nations in multiple languages, Amazon said. New episodes will be released weekly.
- Daniel Radcliffe to play 'Weird Al' Yankovic in biopic
- Police arrest two over murder of actress Shimu
- Netflix raises subscription prices in US, Canada
- Alec Baldwin hands over phone for ‘Rust’ shooting probe
- 'Spider-Man' helps Cineworld box office sales climb
- Finding joy through art at the end of the world in ‘Station Eleven’
- 'House of Gucci' and Lady Gaga land SAG award nominations
- What is ‘love bombing’?
- Daniel Radcliffe to play 'Weird Al' Yankovic in new biopic
- Actress Shimu's dismembered body found, husband and his friend arrested
- Netflix raises monthly subscription prices in US, Canada
- Alec Baldwin turns over cellphone for 'Rust' shooting probe
- 'Spider-Man' helps Cineworld box office sales climb
- Finding joy through art at the end of the world in ‘Station Eleven’
Most Read
- Shimu’s husband thought he got away with murder. But his plan was undone by a spool of thread
- BNP expels Taimur after he contested in Narayanganj mayoral polls
- 12 districts are at high risk from COVID. Dhaka is the worst of all
- Murdered actress Shimu's husband Nobel, his friend Farhad remanded
- Bangladesh logs 9,500 virus cases in a day, highest in 23 weeks
- Shomoyer Alo reporter Habib Rahman dies in motorcycle accident
- Dubai's Emirates suspends flights to several US destinations on 5G concerns
- Actress Shimu was killed by husband over marital strife, police say
- Author Qazi Anwar Hussain, writer of spy thrillers and creator of Masud Rana, dies at 85
- Australia records its deadliest day of COVID; hospitals see a flood of patients