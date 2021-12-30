Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver are finally divorced
>> Reuters
Published: 30 Dec 2021 01:37 AM BdST Updated: 30 Dec 2021 01:37 AM BdST
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver have officially finalized their divorce, more than 10 years after proceedings began.
Court documents filed on Tuesday showed that a final settlement had been reached between the "Terminator" star and the US journalist, formally ending their 35 year marriage.
The terms of the divorce settlement were not made public.
Shriver, the niece of slain US President John F Kennedy, filed for divorce in 2011 after Schwarzenegger ended his term as California Governor and admitted fathering a child with the couple's housekeeper some 14 years previously.
Schwarzenegger and Shriver married in 1986 and had four children together.
