James Franco admits sleeping with students, says he had sex addiction
>> Reuters
Published: 23 Dec 2021 05:47 PM BdST Updated: 23 Dec 2021 05:47 PM BdST
Oscar-nominated actor James Franco has acknowledged sleeping with students of an acting school he previously ran, saying he struggled with a sex addiction and has been working to improve his behaviour in recent years.
In excerpts from The Jess Cagle Podcast made public on Wednesday, Franco, 43, said that while teaching, he "did sleep with students, and that was wrong." He said he did not start the school to lure women for sexual purposes.
"I suppose at the time, my thinking was if it's consensual, okay," he added in the SiriusXM podcast. "At the time I was not clearheaded."
The remarks were Franco's first extended comments about accusations levelled against him nearly four years ago when the Los Angeles Times reported that five women had accused Franco of conduct they considered inappropriate.
Later, in October 2019, two women filed a civil suit against the "Pineapple Express" star, accusing him of exploiting aspiring actors at his now-defunct school and duping young women into shooting explicit sex scenes.
Franco said he developed a sex addiction after he became sober from an alcohol addiction he developed at a young age.
"It's such a powerful drug," he said. "I got hooked on it for 20 more years. The insidious part of that is that I stayed sober from alcohol all that time."
Franco co-hosted the Oscars ceremony in 2011 and was a nominee at the 2012 awards for his performance in "127 Hours."
The actor agreed this year to pay $2.2 million to settle the 2019 civil lawsuit, according to documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.
In the podcast interview, Franco also said he has been in recovery from sex addiction since 2016 and has "been doing a lot of work" after the allegations against him "and changing who I was."
"I didn't want to hurt people," he said.
- Beyoncé edges closer to her first Oscar nomination
- Best of late night TV in 2021
- New 'Spider-Man' movie snares third-biggest domestic opening
- Pori Moni replaces Mahi in ‘Kagojer Bou’
- Best comedy of 2021
- James Cameron's inspirations laid bare in art book
- Let’s look back on 2021, when we couldn’t stop looking back
- Celebrities star in new video for George Harrison
- Beyoncé edges closer to her first Oscar nomination as shortlists are revealed
- Best of late night in 2021: Trump’s never-ending swan song
- New 'Spider-Man' movie snares third-biggest domestic opening of all time
- Pori Moni replaces Mahiya Mahi in web film ‘Kagojer Bou’
- Best comedy of 2021
- 'Avatar' director James Cameron's inspirations laid bare in art book
Most Read
- Bangladeshis can now use their NID info to amend passport details
- India asks Bangladesh to ‘stop sending students now’ as omicron sweeps world
- Meet an airline that doesn’t sell tickets online: Biman Bangladesh
- Tourist gang-raped in Cox’s Bazar after husband, son taken hostage
- Bangladesh U-19 girls clinch SAFF Championship title undefeated with win over India
- A lawyer serves notice on Dhaka University for banning married or pregnant women from halls
- Pori Moni replaces Mahiya Mahi in web film ‘Kagojer Bou’
- BSF says Bangladeshi man was killed in 'self-defence' near Chapainawabganj border
- Dewanganj Municipality Mayor Shahanshah arrested for slapping education officer
- Why a Chinese company dominates electric car batteries