Billie Eilish says watching porn from age 11 'really destroyed my brain'
>>
Published: 15 Dec 2021 12:02 PM BdST Updated: 15 Dec 2021 12:02 PM BdST
Grammy-winning singer Billie Eilish has spoken about an addiction to watching pornography, starting at age 11, and how it gave her nightmares and messed her up when she started dating.
Eilish, who turns 20 on Saturday, was speaking on "The Howard Stern Show" on Sirius XM radio on Monday.
"I think porn is a disgrace. I used to watch a lot of porn, to be honest. I started watching porn when I was, like, 11,” the "Bad Guy" singer said, saying it helped her feel as if she were cool and "one of the guys."
"I think it really destroyed my brain and I feel incredibly devastated that I was exposed to so much porn,” she added, saying she suffered nightmares because some of the content she watched was so violent and abusive.
Eilish, who was homeschooled in Los Angeles and has seven Grammy Awards, is known for her often dark lyrics.
In the ballad "Male Fantasy" on her second album "Happier Than Ever," she sings about being home alone and distracting herself with pornography as she recalls a broken relationship.
Eilish said she is now angry at herself for thinking it was OK to watch so much porn.
"The first few times I, you know, had sex, I was not saying no to things that were not good. It was because I thought that’s what I was supposed to be attracted to,” she said.
Eilish, who started her career wearing baggy clothes to prevent people from commenting on her body, became the youngest person in history to win all four of the top Grammy Awards in the same year when she took home the statuettes for new artist, album, record and song of the year in 2020 at age 18.
The singer said her fame had made it hard to date.
"It's really hard to meet people when, you know, people are either terrified of you or think you're out of their league," Eilish told Stern.
- Netflix slashes India prices in battle with Disney, Amazon
- Kim Kardashian passes the baby bar test
- 'West Side Story' falls flat at box office
- Biden jokes about his cooking skills on talk show
- Love, wishes pour in as Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif tied the knot
- Birth of Bangladesh through the lens of a French photographer
- Lights out for cinema halls
- 'Sex and the City' characters return to the small screen
- Netflix slashes India prices in battle with Disney, Amazon
- Kim Kardashian passes key test in bid to become a lawyer
- 'West Side Story' falls flat at box office with disappointing $10 million debut
- Biden jokes about poor cooking skills in late-night TV debut on 'Tonight Show'
- Love and wishes pour in as Indian actors Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif tied the knot
- Anne De Henning, a French photographer, showcases Bangladesh’s freedom struggle
Most Read
- Bangladesh looks for fresh funds as China leaves two railway projects after budget cuts
- With a test run from Uttara to Agargaon, Dhaka metro rail crosses another milestone
- Relatives say Dhaka University student is 'tortured to death'. Her husband is detained
- Mild cold wave to usher in winter in Bangladesh
- Indictment in Pori Moni drug case deferred after actress ‘feels ill’
- Bangladesh to open its first visa application centre in Kolkata
- 13 men sentenced to 10 years in prison for stripping and assaulting a woman in Noakhali
- Bangladesh hopes to get US to lift sanctions on RAB through talks
- Harnaaz Sandhu takes the Miss Universe crown, India’s first in 21 years
- HC grants Mithila, Faria anticipatory bail in customer’s case against Evaly