Biden jokes about poor cooking skills in late-night TV debut on 'Tonight Show'
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Dec 2021 01:33 PM BdST Updated: 11 Dec 2021 01:33 PM BdST
US President Joe Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19, vowed to combat inflation and joked about his lack of cooking skills during his first late-night TV appearance on NBC's "Tonight Show" on Friday.
Biden, 79, told host Jimmy Fallon that he and first lady Jill Biden had convinced the White House staff to let them make their own breakfast at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
"We come from middle-class backgrounds ... We're not used to people waiting on us," he said. "We can make our own eggs or pour a bowl of ..."
"You make your own eggs?" Fallon interrupted Biden.
"Well, I don't. Jill does," the president chuckled, adding that when she was young, his daughter once told an interviewer: "My daddy can't do much. He can boil water and make 'pasghetti'."
It was a rare interview for Biden, who has faced criticism for failing to meet with reporters for more regular news conferences or interviews.
Biden has held just six solo and three joint news conferences since taking office, compared to 35 solo news conferences and one joint event held by former President Donald Trump in his final year in office, according to the American Presidency Project at the University of California, Santa Barbara.
Asked how seriously he took approval ratings after watching his own drop steadily over the past year, Biden quipped: "Well, not anymore."
He said it was his job to address Americans' anxiety about the pandemic and inflation. "No one should feel sorry for me," he said.
Biden said he hoped both COVID and inflation would be "under control" by this time next year, and urged millions of Americans who have not gotten vaccinated to do their part to curb the spread of the pandemic.
"The bottom line is, the way to avoid this virus is to get two shots and then get the booster shot," he said. "It will make a gigantic difference ... it's patriotic to get it done."
Biden said it would be tough to win congressional passage of his $1.75 trillion social and climate spending bill with no Republican support and even some Democrats not fully on board. He said he still hoped it could pass this year and vowed to "keep at it" until it passed.
- Biden jokes about his cooking skills on talk show
- Love, wishes pour in as Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif tied the knot
- Birth of Bangladesh through the lens of a French photographer
- Lights out for cinema halls
- 'Sex and the City' characters return to the small screen
- Trapped in a war, and an apartment
- Reunions, music comebacks, pop freedom: 2021 showbiz
- The 10 best podcasts of 2021
- Biden jokes about poor cooking skills in late-night TV debut on 'Tonight Show'
- Love and wishes pour in as Indian actors Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif tied the knot
- Anne De Henning, a French photographer, showcases Bangladesh’s freedom struggle
- Lights out for Bangladesh’s cinema halls
- 'And Just Like That': 'Sex and the City' characters return to the small screen
- 'Selling Kabul’ review: Trapped in a war, and an apartment
Most Read
- Dhaka airport runway to close every night until Jun 10 for taxiway construction
- Lights out for Bangladesh’s cinema halls
- US sanctions RAB, seven officials for ‘human rights abuse’
- Malaysia to resume taking in workers from Bangladesh
- Before a spectacular fall, Murad Hassan’s political career soared. So did his fortune
- Love and wishes pour in as Indian actors Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif tied the knot
- Anne De Henning, a French photographer, showcases Bangladesh’s freedom struggle
- Sacked and disgraced, Murad Hassan leaves Bangladesh
- BRTA recommends scrapping route permit of 25 bus companies for charging extra fare
- Bangladesh reports its first cases of omicron variant