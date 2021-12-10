Love and wishes pour in as Indian actors Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif tied the knot

Deepika Padukone wished the couple in a Twitter message, wishing both “a lifetime of love, laughter, loyalty, respect and companionship!"

Priyanka Chopra gave Katrina and Vicky her wishes too. She wrote, "So happy for you! Mere yaar ki shaadi hai! Congratulations both of you! Ure perfect together." Her husband Nick Jonas also congratulated them.

“Pure Magic. My dearest Katrina and Vicky I love you with all my heart. Here’s raising a toast to the most gorgeous couple I know with the kindest hearts … here’s to a love, laughter and happily ever after,” actress Neha Dhupia tweeted.

Alia Bhatt wrote, "Oh my god you guys look so so so so beautiful." Parineeti Chopra's comment read, "Katyyyy - only love and more happiness to youuuuu!"

Celebs like Malaika Arora, Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna, Sara Ali Khan, Kaoil Sharma, Shoojit Sircar, Aahana Kumra, Ishaan Khatter, Richa Chadha, Tahira Kashyap, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sonam Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Bipasha Basu, Tiger Shroff, Esha Gupta, Abhishek Kapoor, Mukesh Chhabra, Neena Gupta, Riteish Deshmukh, and others send their wishes to Katrina and Vicky.

The couple reportedly hosted a private bash for guests on Tuesday, and participated in “haldi and sangeet” ceremonies on Wednesday.

The festivities took place at the lavish Six Senses Fort Barwara in the Rajasthan town of Sawai Madhopur, reports The Indian Express.

The couple in earlier this week with their families, and guests began arriving that same day. Attendees were reportedly requested to refrain from using their phones during the ceremonies. It is also being reported that the couple has struck a deal with an OTT giant to stream the wedding as a special package next year.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been dating since 2019, but neither has ever confirmed the relationship publicly. They have, however, been spotted together on several occasions, attending parties and industry events. They were seen visiting each other’s houses before leaving for Rajasthan.

Katrina and Vicky’s love story began when both expressed mutual admiration for each other on separate episodes of Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee with Karan. They later interviewed each other for film companion, which was, by their own admission, the first real conversation they had.

