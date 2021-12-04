Money, money, money: ABBA sues over Abba Mania cover band
>>Jonathan Stempel, Reuters
Published: 04 Dec 2021 11:30 AM BdST Updated: 04 Dec 2021 11:30 AM BdST
The Swedish pop supergroup ABBA on Friday filed a lawsuit to stop a British cover band known as Abba Mania from using that name.
In a complaint filed with the US District Court in Manhattan, lawyers for ABBA accused Abba Mania's managers of "parasitic and bad-faith conduct" by trading off ABBA's goodwill and cachet in promoting Abba Mania.
ABBA said the defendants have ignored its demands to stop using Abba Mania on social media, YouTube and the abbamania.com website, or take its suggestion to use "ABBA Tribute" in a way that won't confuse people.
The corporate defendants include Handshake Ltd of Manchester, England, and TAL Entertainment Ltd of Bicester, England.
Neither immediately responded on Friday to requests for comment outside business hours.
ABBA's trademark infringement lawsuit comes amid a US tour for Abba Mania, which calls itself "The Original Tribute from London's West End!", that includes a Feb 2022 date in Middletown, New York, about a 90-minute drive from Manhattan.
Polar Music International AB, the named plaintiff, has handled ABBA business affairs since the group's 1972 founding in Stockholm. Its lawsuit also seeks a variety of damages.
Abba Mania's website says "Abba Mania is in no way associated, affiliated, or endorsed by Polar Music or ABBA" in small capital letters.
ABBA has sold an estimated 385 million records, and is known for such songs as "Waterloo," "Dancing Queen," "Money, Money, Money" and "The Winner Takes It All." It was also one of the first acts to use music videos to promote its music.
The group last month released its first new album in 40 years, "Voyage," and is planning a stage show featuring digital avatars of its members, who are now in their 70s, replicating their 1970s look.
- More minority faces in film, TV, music amid rise in diversity demand
- Manson loses a Grammy nomination
- Baldwin to give his account of fatal 'Rust' shooting
- Which films lead the biggest best-picture race in years?
- Cherished words from theatre’s encourager-in-chief
- Josephine Baker first Black woman honoured at Pantheon
- Israel to host Miss Universe contest despite Omicron
- A refugee’s harrowing story, finally told through animation
- More minority faces in film, TV, music as audiences demand diversity
- Manson loses a Grammy nomination, and a songwriter gains one
- Alec Baldwin to give his account of fatal 'Rust' shooting
- Which films lead the biggest best-picture race in years?
- Cherished words from theatre’s encourager-in-chief
- Jazz singer Josephine Baker first Black woman honoured at France's Pantheon
Most Read
- Bangladesh raises warning signal 2 as Cyclone Jawad brews over Bay
- Dhaka bus owners accept 50% student discount on bus fare
- Dhaka metro rail to make test run to Agargaon on Dec 12
- Sri Lankan manager killed by mob of workers at Pakistan factory
- Bangladesh puts borders on alert after India confirms omicron cases
- Awami League nominates Ivy for Narayanganj mayoral polls again
- Volunteers try to save starving buffalos on Brazil farm where 500 died
- Indian doctors strike as omicron sparks fears of third wave of COVID-19
- ‘Red cards’ for traffic violators: Students announce a new campaign for road safety
- They came to Rooppur for the nuclear power project. Now shopkeepers and beggars can speak to them in Russian