Marvel gives 'Hawkeye' a holiday season makeover
>>Hanna Rantala, Reuters
Published: 12 Nov 2021 02:59 PM BdST Updated: 12 Nov 2021 02:59 PM BdST
Marvel Studios gets festive with its new show "Hawkeye".
The six-part series sees Jeremy Renner return to the role of Clint Barton/Hawkeye, introduced in the 2011 movie "Thor", for his first solo show.
"It's always exciting any time I can fit into a suit," joked Renner, who makes his sixth Marvel outing with the series, as he premiered the show's first two episodes in London.
"Always very excited to get back in the MCU and help tell some stories. This time it's very, very different because you're telling a six-hour story and not a two-hour film."
"Hawkeye" is set in the aftermath of "Avengers: Endgame", with Barton getting ready to spend Christmas with his family. A threat from his past forces him to leave his loved ones behind and team up with Kate Bishop, a talented young archer - and big Hawkeye fan.
American actor Hailee Steinfeld brings Bishop, a popular comic book character, to life for her Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) debut in "Hawkeye".
"I feel just so lucky to be playing a character that so many people love and so many people have been so excited for such a long time to see her brought to life," the 24-year-old told Reuters.
The series' co-director Rhys Thomas described introducing Kate Bishop to the MCU as "thrilling" and "scary".
"Kate Bishop's such an exciting and energetic and a different voice, I think a type of voice that we haven't seen in the MCU. You feel a responsibility, but I think Hailee more than delivers," he said.
The self-confessed Christmas movie fan said he believed the setting added warmth and joy to the series' storyline.
"It's a Christmas show, which we haven't seen from Marvel before. It's about a man trying to get home to his family for Christmas, ultimately."
"Hawkeye" starts streaming on Disney+ on Nov 24.
- Marvel gives 'Hawkeye' a holiday season makeover
- Kangana Ranaut draws flak for 'seditious' remarks
- When a tracksuit embodies a nation
- 'You'll meet Benedict after': Cumberbatch
- Paul Rudd named 'sexiest man alive' by People magazine
- Initiative aims to change how films portray Muslims
- ‘Sooryavanshi’ review: Cops on a crusade
- PinkPantheress has 1m fans on TikTok
- 'India got freedom in 2014': Kangana Ranaut sparks uproar with controversial remarks
- When a tracksuit embodies a nation
- 'You'll meet Benedict after': Cumberbatch on immersive Western role
- Paul Rudd jokes about being named 'sexiest man alive' by People magazine
- Initiative aims to change how movies portray Muslims
- ‘Sooryavanshi’ review: Cops on a crusade
Most Read
- Tribunal acquits all suspects in Raintree hotel rape case
- Badhon wins ‘best actress’ prize for ‘Rehana Maryam Noor’ at Asia Pacific Screen Awards
- Bangladesh adds molnupiravir pills to its COVID arsenal. Who can buy it, from where?
- Wade blitz sends Australia into T20 World Cup final
- Voting comes to an end in violence-marred union council elections
- Investment in ‘creative economy’ will help achieve development: Hasina
- Woman, partner lashed with cane over extramarital affair in Indonesia
- Dhaka airport to close for 8 hours every night from December to May for runway repairs
- 3 dead as violence erupts during Narsingdi union council election
- No fuzzy TV from Nov 30. Are there enough set-top boxes?