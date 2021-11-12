'India got freedom in 2014': Kangana Ranaut sparks uproar with controversial remarks

Speaking at a summit on Thursday, the actress, who is no stranger to controversy, stated that India's independence in 1947 "was bheek [a handout]" from the British, causing a stir on social media.

"Real freedom was attained in 2014," she said, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's win in the general elections that year.

Her comments were widely denounced as an insult to India's freedom fighters, but some netizens also leapt to her support.

The main opposition Congress party labelled the remarks as "treason", with several leaders of the party demanding that she apologise to the nation.

In a post on Twitter, Congress MP Anand Sharma called on the president to withdraw the Padma Shri award, India's fourth highest civilian honourher statement, which she recently received over her "shocking and outrageous" statement.

Many parties have slammed Kangana Ranaut's remarks at an event organised by television channel Times Now, including leaders of Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party.

Preethi Menon, the national executive chairman of the Aam Aadmi Party, lodged a complaint with Mumbai police and urged that a case be registered against Kangana for sedition, the Times of India reports.

The 34-year-old national award-winning actor has always been a vocal supporter of the ruling BJP and does not shy away from voicing her political stand.