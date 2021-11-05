Shahrukh’s son Aryan Khan appears before anti-drugs agency

He was required to mark his presence before the agency between 11 am and 2 pm on Monday, according to the Indian news broadcaster NDTV.

Aryan was arrested, along with several others, by the agency in the drugs-on-cruise case on Oct 3. He was released from Mumbai Arthur Road Prison on Oct 30 after spending 22 days in jail.

The anti-drugs agency did not find drugs on him but claimed in court that his WhatsApp chats proved his involvement in "illicit drug deals" and links with a foreign drugs cartel, NDTV said.

The Bombay High Court had listed 14 conditions for his bail - Aryan Khan cannot leave Mumbai without informing the police and must appear before the agency every Friday. The conditions include not indulging in similar activities, not communicating with other accused like his friend Arbaaz Merchant, and not talking to the media, among others.

The NCB can request cancellation of bail if any of these conditions are violated.