Marvel firsts: 'Eternals' showcases deaf and South Asian superheroes, a gay kiss
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Nov 2021 11:23 AM BdST Updated: 03 Nov 2021 11:23 AM BdST
The new action movie "Eternals" features several milestones for Walt Disney Co's blockbuster Marvel universe, from its first deaf and South Asian superheroes to the first gay kiss.
The film arrives in US theatres on Friday after delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and stars actors from around the globe, including Mexico, the United States, Britain, Ireland, South Korea, Lebanon, and India.
Angelina Jolie, who plays a warrior named Thena, said she hopes the diversity "starts to normalise what should have been there in the first place."
"I hope people watch these films in years to come and we don't even think about it as being diverse, it just becomes what's normal and what's right," Jolie told Reuters at the movie's red-carpet premiere in Hollywood.
"Eternals" tells the story of 10 immortal aliens, never before seen on the big screen, who have been separated for millennia but reunite to fight monstrous creatures known as Deviants.
The filmmakers and cast said it made sense for the Eternals to represent many walks of life.
"These characters have been here since the dawn of civilisation so of course they should represent the breadth and beauty of humanity ... It feels very natural," said British-Asian actress Gemma Chan, who plays the central role of Sersi, an Eternal who works at a museum in London.
Among other cast members are Pakistani-American actor Kumail Nanjiani portraying Kingo, the first South Asian hero in a Marvel film, and Mexican-born Salma Hayek who stars as Ajak, the Eternals' leader.
When Brian Tyree Henry who plays Phastos, a master inventor who is gay, kisses his partner as they fear the world might end, audience members at the Hollywood premiere cheered and clapped.
"It's truly emotional and you can feel it," said Chinese-born director Chloe Zhao, who won an Oscar this year for "Nomadland." "It's not just a physical kiss. These two people have intense feelings for each other and they're not afraid to show it."
Lauren Ridloff who plays Makkari, the first deaf superhero in a Marvel movie, said she believes filmgoers have grown more accustomed to a diversity of characters on screen.
"We went through the Black Lives Matter movement. We started having conversations about what true representation means, what inclusivity means," she said in American Sign Language. "The timing is perfect."
- Archaeologists in Saudi Arabia excavate forgotten kingdoms
- Netflix removes spy drama episodes over China map complaint
- What if everything you know about human history is wrong?
- Shooting incident one in a trillion episode: Baldwin
- Producers of Baldwin film scrutinised after shooting
- TV series on Maradona promises new details
- Amanda Seyfried tackles depression in new film
- Speak up to save our planet: Billie Eilish
- Archaeologists in Saudi Arabia excavate forgotten kingdoms
- Netflix removes spy drama episodes after Philippines' complaint over China map
- What if everything you learned about human history is wrong?
- Alec Baldwin calls movie shooting death 'one in a trillion episode'
- Producers of Alec Baldwin film scrutinised after shooting
- TV series on Maradona promises new details, and controversy
Most Read
- COVID vaccine for school students at 8 centres in Dhaka
- South Africa hand Bangladesh fourth straight defeat in T20 World Cup
- Hasina urges expats to invest in Bangladesh, says barriers will be removed
- Bangladesh’s October exports surge to $4.73bn, record for second month
- Bangladesh to organise UK roadshow to attract FDI
- How often do COVID vaccines cause heart problems in kids?
- Magistrates apologise for Pori Moni remand decisions
- Bangladesh logs 3 virus deaths, 229 cases in a day
- Dozens killed and wounded as blasts and gunfire hit Kabul hospital
- Elon Musk goes viral on Chinese social media with ancient poem post