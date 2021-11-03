Actress Kristen Stewart engaged to partner Dylan Meyer
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Nov 2021 11:29 AM BdST Updated: 03 Nov 2021 11:29 AM BdST
American actress Kristen Stewart said on Tuesday she was engaged to her partner of two years, actress and writer Dylan Meyer.
Stewart, who in 2017 said she was bisexual, said Meyer had proposed to her.
"We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it. ... I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it," Stewart told SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show."
"It was very cute. ... We're marrying, it's happening."
Stewart, 31, plays Britain's Princess Diana in the film "Spencer," which arrives in movie theatres this week. She rose to global fame in the "Twilight" movies and dated her co-star, Robert Pattinson.
Her performance as Diana has won rave reviews, with many movie critics tipping her for a best actress Oscar nomination.
Meyer, a writer and actress, is known for her work on the Netflix movie "Moxie," and "Miss 2059."
