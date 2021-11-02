Netflix removes spy drama episodes after Philippines' complaint over China map
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Nov 2021 09:45 AM BdST Updated: 02 Nov 2021 09:45 AM BdST
Netflix Inc has removed two episodes of spy drama "Pine Gap" from its streaming service in the Philippines, after the Southeast Asian country rejected scenes involving a map used by China to assert its claims to the South China Sea.
The Philippines on Monday asked Netflix to remove certain episodes of the six-part Australian series, saying the map depicted on the show was a violation of its sovereignty.
The second and third episodes of the show were no longer available in the Philippines by late Monday, with Netflix announcing on its platform that those episodes had been "removed by government demand". It did not elaborate.
Netflix did not immediately respond to request for comment.
China lays claim to most of the South China Sea waters within the so-called nine-dash line, a U-shaped feature used on Chinese maps. Parts of the resource-rich waters are also contested by the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan and Vietnam.
After a thorough review, the Philippines' movie classification board has ruled that certain episodes of Pine Gap were "unfit for public exhibition", the Department of Foreign Affairs, DFA said in a statement.
Earlier this year Netflix removed "Pine Gap" from its services in Vietnam following a similar complaint from the country's broadcast authorities.
The Philippine films board, acting on the DFA's complaint, handed down its ruling on Sept 28. It was not clear why the decision was only made public now.
The board, according to the DFA, noted that the appearance of the map was "no accident as it was consciously designed and calculated to specifically convey a message that China's nine-dash line legitimately exists".
The board believes that "such portrayal is a crafty attempt to perpetuate and memorialise in the consciousness of the present generation of viewers and the generations to come the illegal nine-dash line", the DFA said.
- Netflix removes spy drama episodes over China map complaint
- What if everything you know about human history is wrong?
- Shooting incident one in a trillion episode: Baldwin
- Producers of Baldwin film scrutinised after shooting
- TV series on Maradona promises new details
- Amanda Seyfried tackles depression in new film
- Speak up to save our planet: Billie Eilish
- Chappelle responds to Netflix controversy with video clip
- Netflix removes spy drama episodes after Philippines' complaint over China map
- What if everything you learned about human history is wrong?
- Alec Baldwin calls movie shooting death 'one in a trillion episode'
- Producers of Alec Baldwin film scrutinised after shooting
- TV series on Maradona promises new details, and controversy
- Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan gets bail after 3 weeks in jail
Most Read
- Pathao’s Fahim Ahmed replaces co-founder Hussain Elius as CEO
- Magistrates apologise for Pori Moni remand decisions
- Hasina meets Bill Gates at COP26 in Glasgow
- COVID vaccine for school students at 8 centres in Dhaka
- Bangladesh launches COVID vaccine programme for school students
- Bangladesh reports two COVID deaths in a day, lowest in 17 months
- Bangkok welcomes first tourists for quarantine-free holiday
- Roadwork leaves Dhaka city choking on its notorious traffic jam
- 'Tentative' India blasted after World Cup loss to New Zealand
- BSMMU launches emergency department