Archaeologists in Saudi Arabia excavate forgotten kingdoms
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Nov 2021 03:20 PM BdST Updated: 02 Nov 2021 03:20 PM BdST
Amid the arid desert and mountains of Al Ula in northwest Saudi Arabia, archaeologists are working to excavate the remnants of the ancient and long-forgotten kingdoms of Dadan and Lihyan.
Al Ula, a flagship tourist destination since it opened in 2019, is known chiefly for the majestic tombs of Madain Saleh, a 2,000-year-old city carved into rocks by the Nabateans, the pre-Islamic Arab people who also built Petra in neighbouring Jordan.
A team of French and Saudi archaeologists is now focused on excavating five nearby sites related to the Dadanite and Lihyanite civilisations, important regional powers that flourished 2,000 years ago.
"It's a project that really tries to unlock the mysteries of (these) civilisations," said Abdulrahman Al-Sohaibani, who is co-directing the Dadan archaeological mission.
Dadan is mentioned in the Old Testament and the Lihyanite kingdom was one of the largest of its time, stretching from Medina in the south to Aqaba in the north in modern-day Jordan, according to the Royal Commission for the project.
Spanning roughly 900 years until 100 CE, the kingdoms controlled vital trade routes but very little is known about them. The team is hoping to learn more about their worship rituals, social life and economy.
Previous excavations had been limited to the main sanctuary area, said Jerome Rohmer, a researcher with the French National Center for Scientific Research.
"We would just like have a comprehensive overview of the chronology of the site, the layout of the site, its material culture, its economy," Rohmer added.
"It's a comprehensive project where we're basically trying to answer all of these questions."
In Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's push to transform Saudi Arabia's economy and society, Al-Ula has gained prominence. The kingdom is banking on tourism as it tries to open up to the world and diversify its economy away from oil.
Al-Ula's development is part of a move to preserve pre-Islamic heritage sites in order to attract non-Muslim tourists and strengthen national identity.
- Archaeologists in Saudi Arabia excavate forgotten kingdoms
- Netflix removes spy drama episodes over China map complaint
- What if everything you know about human history is wrong?
- Shooting incident one in a trillion episode: Baldwin
- Producers of Baldwin film scrutinised after shooting
- TV series on Maradona promises new details
- Amanda Seyfried tackles depression in new film
- Speak up to save our planet: Billie Eilish
- Netflix removes spy drama episodes after Philippines' complaint over China map
- What if everything you learned about human history is wrong?
- Alec Baldwin calls movie shooting death 'one in a trillion episode'
- Producers of Alec Baldwin film scrutinised after shooting
- TV series on Maradona promises new details, and controversy
- Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan gets bail after 3 weeks in jail
Most Read
- Hasina meets Bill Gates at COP26 in Glasgow
- COVID vaccine for school students at 8 centres in Dhaka
- Magistrates apologise for Pori Moni remand decisions
- As Bangladesh gets warmer, climate experts paint a grim outlook
- Bangladesh reports two COVID deaths in a day, lowest in 17 months
- 'Refugees' in their own country: Storms, floods drive them from coastal areas to cities
- Pathao’s Fahim Ahmed replaces co-founder Hussain Elius as CEO
- UN officials visit Bhashan Char as part of Rohingya aid effort
- Hasina urges rich nations to set and implement ambitious climate goals at COP26
- Shakib ruled out of T20 World Cup with hamstring injury in latest setback for Bangladesh