Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan gets bail after 3 weeks in jail

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 28 Oct 2021 05:31 PM BdST Updated: 28 Oct 2021 05:31 PM BdST

Aryan Khan, 23-year-old son of Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan, has been granted bail after more than three weeks in jail, by the Bombay High Court.

Aryan has been in custody since October 3, hours after drugs raids on a cruise ship party, private broadcaster NDTV reports.

Aryan had been denied bail twice before.

 

 

More to follow

