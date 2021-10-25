Singer Ed Sheeran says he tested positive for coronavirus
>> Traci Carl, The New York Times
Published: 25 Oct 2021 05:48 PM BdST Updated: 25 Oct 2021 05:48 PM BdST
Singer Ed Sheeran announced Sunday on social media that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and would be canceling public appearances and working at home, in quarantine.
It wasn’t immediately clear what appearances would be canceled or rescheduled, or whether Sheeran was sick with symptoms of COVID-19.
The news came days before the Friday release of his new album, “=” (or “equals”). The 14-song album includes his recently released single, “Bad Habits.”
And it comes just after Sheeran had been announced as the musical guest for “Saturday Night Live” on Nov. 6.
The four-time Grammy winner took a break from work and social media in late 2019 after two years of touring in support of his bestselling album “÷” (or “divide”).
© 2021 The New York Times Company
