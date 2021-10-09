‘Treated like other inmates’: Jail officials deny Aryan Khan food from home
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Oct 2021 07:19 PM BdST Updated: 09 Oct 2021 07:19 PM BdST
Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is reportedly being treated like other inmates as he spends the weekend in jail after his bail plea was turned in a drug-related probe.
Aryan, 23, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after a raid of a party being held on a cruise ship off Mumbai's coast.
And on Friday, a Mumbai magistrate's court remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody.
The young celebrity was later sent back to Mumbai's Arthur Road jail, where he will be kept in quarantine for five days, according to reports in the Indian media.
Aryan will follow the daily routine of the other inmates at the Arthur Road jail. He must wake up by 6 am, with breakfast being served at 7 am, followed by lunch at 11 am and dinner by 6 pm, India Today reports.
In a video clip doing the rounds on social media, Shah Rukh Khan's staff were spotted bringing food and other necessities for Aryan but the jail officials did not allow them to be taken inside.
Aryan will not get home-cooked food until a court order comes through. However, they are allowed to buy food from the canteen by paying extra money. According to reports, most prisoners dine by 8 pm and keep the plate with themselves.
As the case continues to develop, many actors and politicians, including Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, have lent their support for Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's elder son on social media, with many denouncing Aryan's 'politically-motivated" arrest.
Arguing against Aryan's bail, the NCB said releasing him could harm the case. The agency claimed he could tamper with evidence and influence witnesses. It also insisted Aryan Khan and the others were "regular users of contraband", NDTV reports.
But his lawyer Satish Maneshinde emphasised that the authorities had not found drugs either on Aryan's person or in his bags, a fact that the NCB has admitted.
"I have been found with nothing. Not even one gram... one ounce... and so much capital is being made out of it..." the lawyer said on Aryan's behalf, arguing the arrest was "based on what they found on his mobile".
"Nothing much has emerged in five days and that is because there is nothing," Maneshinde added.
@iamsrk’s staff spotted bringing food and other necessities for Aryan Khan at Arthur Road Jail. #AryanKhan #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/BH69V7YfBS— ETimes (@etimes) October 9, 2021
