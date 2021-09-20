British royals to join health workers at James Bond world premiere
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Sep 2021 09:02 PM BdST Updated: 20 Sep 2021 09:02 PM BdST
Britain's Prince Charles and his son William will join healthcare workers and members of the armed forces at the world premiere of "No Time To Die" next week when the highly anticipated James Bond movie makes its delayed debut.
Daniel Craig, who takes on the role of the suave 007 agent for a fifth and final time in the film, will lead co-stars Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw and Naomie Harris on the red carpet at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sept. 28.
Charles' Clarence House office said he and Prince William would be accompanied by their wives, Camilla and Catherine, at the premiere.
The Universal Pictures and MGM film was originally set for release in April 2020 but was delayed several times as the COVID-19 pandemic forced cinemas around the world to shut their doors and audience capacity restrictions were imposed.
James Bond films are among the biggest movie franchises in Hollywood, with 2015's "Spectre" grossing $880 million at the box office worldwide and 2012's "Skyfall" making more than $1 billion globally.
The royals will meet some of the cast members as well as director Cary Joji Fukunaga, Billie Eilish, who sings the movie's theme tune, and producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.
The premiere, the first of a spate of Bond promotional events worldwide, will benefit charities supporting current and former members of UK special forces, the Secret Intelligence Service, the Security Service and GCHQ (Government Communications Headquarters), the official 007 website said.
Healthcare workers have also been invited to the premiere as a tribute to their hard work during the pandemic.
"No Time To Die" will begin its global cinema rollout later next week.
- A giant violin floats down Venice’s Grand Canal
- Apple joins streaming elite via Emmy win
- Keira Knightley braves a doomsday Christmas in 'Silent Night'
- Chess pioneer sues Netflix over 'The Queen's Gambit'
- Harry and Meghan featured on Time 100 influencer list
- Halle Berry’s fight for the director’s chair
- Delpy’s Netflix comedy gives voice to women ‘On the Verge’
- Head of Paramount Pictures is ousted
- British royals to join health workers at James Bond world premiere
- A giant violin floats down Venice’s Grand Canal
- Apple joins streaming elite, Netflix crosses milestone with Emmy wins
- Keira Knightley braves a doomsday Christmas in 'Silent Night'
- A chess pioneer sues, saying she was slighted in ‘The Queen’s Gambit’
- Harry and Meghan featured on Time 100 influencer list
Most Read
- Stuck in a rut: e-commerce firms decry payment delay
- Bangladesh plans 20m COVID vaccine doses a month
- Hasina arrives in New York for UN General Assembly
- Bangladesh allows universities to reopen after Sept 27
- Evaly supplier sues MD Rassel, wife Shamima over dues
- Poll violence leaves two dead, many injured in Moheshkhali, Kutubdia
- Driver at health ministry sentenced to 15 years in prison in arms case
- Pran Gopal Datta goes to parliament as Cumilla-7 MP
- Political career won't hamper service as a doctor, says Pran Gopal Datta
- ACC sues Azad, former DG of health services, over Regent Hospital scam