Keira Knightley braves a doomsday Christmas in 'Silent Night'
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Sep 2021 11:52 AM BdST Updated: 18 Sep 2021 11:52 AM BdST
Keira Knightley stars in not-so-feelgood Christmas movie "Silent Night", about a group of friends getting together for the holiday and blissfully ignoring a looming doomsday.
Set in the English countryside, the friends eat, drink, sing and dance to enjoy their last Christmas, knowing everyone is going to die the next day.
The movie, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday night, was written and shot before the COVID-19 pandemic with the idea of promoting it as a Christmas movie with a twist, Knightley said.
But events soon changed that.
"It was very, very strange because when we first started talking about this, this was utter fiction and it was very funny because it was utter fiction," Knightley told Reuters in an interview.
"And then all of a sudden the last two years have been the last two years and I do think it should come with a warning because I think we're all seeing it in a completely different way."
In the film, which is writer-director Camille Griffin’s feature debut, a poisonous cloud is approaching Britain, with online horror stories of it slowly killing people.
"When we finished the film, we showed the studios last year and they were crazy about the film, but they were terrified by the film and they didn't want to show anyone the film," Griffin said.
"I think they wanted to wait until ... people had recovered because they understood that we didn't know the pandemic was going to happen when I wrote (it) and everyone was cast and we went into production, so I think we wanted society to have some sense of hope and recovery."
The movie also stars "Downton Abbey" actor Matthew Goode, "Peaky Blinders" actress Annabelle Wallis, "Jojo Rabbit" star Roman Griffin Davis and Lily-Rose Depp, known for "The King" and "Voyagers".
Depp's character is the outsider of the group, and often at odds with them.
"I think that's representative of a larger sense of seeing things unfold around you and a group mentality that they're trying to say (this) is the right thing and everything and you're like, well, I don't feel this way," Depp said.
- Keira Knightley braves a doomsday Christmas in 'Silent Night'
- Chess pioneer sues Netflix over 'The Queen's Gambit'
- Harry and Meghan featured on Time 100 influencer list
- Halle Berry’s fight for the director’s chair
- Delpy’s Netflix comedy gives voice to women ‘On the Verge’
- Head of Paramount Pictures is ousted
- Netflix series sparks debate over S Korea's military conscription
- The Met Gala is still going on
- A chess pioneer sues, saying she was slighted in ‘The Queen’s Gambit’
- Harry and Meghan featured on Time 100 influencer list
- Halle Berry’s fight for the director’s chair
- Julie Delpy’s new Netflix comedy gives voice to women ‘On the Verge’
- Head of Paramount Pictures is ousted as ViacomCBS focuses on streaming
- Popular Netflix series sparks new debate over S Korea's military conscription
Most Read
- England takes Bangladesh off COVID red list for travel
- Bangladesh allows universities to reopen after Sept 27
- Evaly boss Rassel planned to declare bankruptcy: RAB
- A Bangla rendition of 'Manike Mage Hithe'? Yohani is open to it
- Evaly rose to a dizzying height. Now its colossal debt takes down owners
- Hasina leaves Dhaka to join UNGA
- UGC launches COVID vaccine registration weblink for university students
- Bangladesh records 1,907 new virus cases, another 38 die
- Her song tops 100m views on YouTube. But Yohani is ready to do more
- Evaly boss Rassel, wife placed on 3-day remand