Pori Moni is set for a comeback to film after weeks in detention
Glitz Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Sep 2021 07:08 PM BdST Updated: 11 Sep 2021 07:08 PM BdST
Film actress Shamsunnahar Smriti, popularly known as Pori Moni, will return to shooting in October to play the lead role in ‘Pritilata’, the first film after her freedom from jail in a narcotics case.
Pori Moni is playing the role of the anti-British Bengali revolutionary nationalist Pritilata Waddedar in the movie.
“We are going to shoot right after Pori Moni’s birthday on Oct 24. We’ve begun preparations,” Rashid Palash, director of the film, said on Saturday.
The actress was supposed to join the shooting of the film in Chattogram on Aug 17, but the Rapid Action Battalion arrested her after finding liquor and drugs in a raid on her home in Banani on Aug 4, months after she started a case against a businessman on charges of trying to rape and murder her.
After her release on bail on Sept 1, her lawyer Nelanjona Refat Surovi said Pori Moni was free to join work.
Pori Moni signed contracts for Chayaniaka Chowdhury’s web movie ‘Antarale’ and Bengal Multimedia’s ‘Biopic’. The dates for the shooting of the movies have not been finalised yet.
The Dhallywood actress last worked for a film six months ago: ‘Mukhosh’.
