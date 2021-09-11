Pori Moni is set for a comeback to film after weeks in detention

Pori Moni is playing the role of the anti-British Bengali revolutionary nationalist Pritilata Waddedar in the movie.

“We are going to shoot right after Pori Moni’s birthday on Oct 24. We’ve begun preparations,” Rashid Palash, director of the film, said on Saturday.

The actress was supposed to join the shooting of the film in Chattogram on Aug 17, but the Rapid Action Battalion arrested her after finding liquor and drugs in a raid on her home in Banani on Aug 4, months after she started a case against a businessman on charges of trying to rape and murder her.

After her release on bail on Sept 1, her lawyer Nelanjona Refat Surovi said Pori Moni was free to join work.

Pori Moni signed contracts for Chayaniaka Chowdhury’s web movie ‘Antarale’ and Bengal Multimedia’s ‘Biopic’. The dates for the shooting of the movies have not been finalised yet.

The Dhallywood actress last worked for a film six months ago: ‘Mukhosh’.