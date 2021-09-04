‘Cinderella’ review: A girlboss in glass slippers
Natalia Winkelman, The New York Times
Published: 04 Sep 2021 01:46 PM BdST Updated: 04 Sep 2021 01:46 PM BdST
Once upon a time, Cinderella dreamed of owning a business. Or so the story goes in Kay Cannon’s new movie, which drags the princess tale into the 21st century with Top 40 pop songs, self-aware dialogue and a trite girlboss sensibility.
Among the countless iterations the story has weathered through the ages, this “Cinderella” (streaming on Amazon), starring Camila Cabello as the orphaned maiden, is forgettable. It is oddly transfixing, though, as a study in the semiotics of the modernised fairy tale. In this anachronism-laden kingdom, Ella fantasizes not about princes on steeds but about becoming a ballgown tycoon. “You’re gonna know my name,” she belts out in an original opening number, as she imagines a bazaar shop called Dresses by Ella.
This craving for corporate success takes the place of other, more familiar Cinderella story themes. The flinty Stepmother (Idina Menzel) receives a series of singalong numbers, while the Fabulous Godmother (Billy Porter) delivers sassy punch lines and a few wand waves. But neither matriarchal figure shares a meaningful connection with our heroine, and even Ella’s dead mother, whose presence often hovers over Cinderella stories, barely matters; Early on, Ella happily sells her late mother’s heirloom brooch as part of an original dress design.
Dialogue also receives an update. Forget “Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo”: Here, the town crier raps, the ne’er-do-well Prince (Nicholas Galitzine) banters with his sovereign bros, and the stuffy King (Pierce Brosnan) and Queen (Minnie Driver) harrumph over whose throne is taller. Everyone speaks in concrete, self-referential terms — a du jour dialogue styling often associated with screenwriting by Joss Whedon. “Yes, I was just crying and singing about it, like, two minutes ago,” Ella whines, when the Godmother asks if she wants to go to the ball.
There are hints of the pep and panache that enlivened fizzier jukebox musicals like “Pitch Perfect,” for which Cannon wrote the screenplay. But with a narrative this asinine, even Driver crooning the opening notes to “Let’s Get Loud” is hard to appreciate. Ella uses the ball as a networking event, the monarchy lets a woman lean in at the table and everyone lives obnoxiously ever after, at least until the next Cinderella remake.
Watch the movie on Amazon Prime Video
©The New York Times Company
- 'Cinderella' movie review
- Critics say 'Dune' movie will thrill ardent fans
- Musicals return to Broadway
- China cracks down on showbiz for 'polluting' society
- China slams high actor pay
- Social media goes wild after Pori Moni’s message
- Moses Ingram knows you wanted to see more Jolene
- 'Candyman' tops box office with $22m debut
- ‘Cinderella’ review: A girlboss in glass slippers
- Critics say 'Dune' movie will thrill ardent fans, may mystify others
- Musicals return to Broadway with ‘Waitress’ and ‘Hadestown’
- China cracks down on showbiz for 'polluting' society and youth
- China slams high actor pay, bars 'effeminate' behaviour from screens
- Pori Moni’s message comes with heart symbols and spiteful word. Social media goes wild
Most Read
- Bangladesh to reopen all schools on Sept 12
- Mitsubishi Motors is set to build plant in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh survive Latham scare to win thriller, lead series 2-0
- Parliament weighs Bill on Special Security Force protection for Bangabandhu’s family
- Taliban sources say last Afghan holdout region falls; resistance denies claim
- Bangladesh logs 70 virus deaths, 3,167 cases in a day
- Taliban co-founder Baradar to lead new Afghanistan govt
- Police in New Zealand kill 'extremist' who stabbed six in supermarket
- Tofail Ahmed flies to Delhi for advanced medical care
- Pori Moni’s message comes with heart symbols and spiteful word. Social media goes wild