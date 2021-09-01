Pori Moni’s message comes with heart symbols and spiteful word. Social media goes wild
Glitz Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Sep 2021 07:20 PM BdST Updated: 01 Sep 2021 07:20 PM BdST
Pori Moni seized the day.
The actress, dressed in white, waved to an adoring crowd, with heart symbols and a spiteful word written with henna on her palm. She smiled broadly over her newfound freedom.
The spectacle unfolded as Pori Moni was freed from prison in a drugs case on Wednesday, a day after she secured bail from a trial court.
She peeked out of the sunroof of a car and took selfies with a white shawl wrapped around her head, while a crowd followed her along the way.
Photos of Pori Moni with “Don’t Love Me Bitch” written on her palm went viral on social media, eliciting reactions from a wider spectrum of people. Some were in awe of the actress, some not so much.
Did she target anybody? What did her message mean? Did she write it while in jail? She was silent on all these questions.
Many on social media speculated that she took a swipe at those who acted against her during and after her arrest.
After arriving back at her Banani home in Dhaka from where she was arrested on Aug 4, Pori Moni waded through a waiting crowd of journalists, carrying flowers and munching a biscuit. After she stepped out of her vehicle, she was without her shawl.
The raid on her home months after she accused a businessman of trying to rape and murder her at a boating club triggered a debate in Bangladesh.
The High Court on Wednesday also questioned the necessity of her three rounds of remand in police custody, concluding that remand orders one after another amounted to an “abuse of power”.
