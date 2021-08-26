West Bengal MP, actor Nusrat Jahan gives birth to baby boy
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Aug 2021 06:50 PM BdST Updated: 26 Aug 2021 06:50 PM BdST
Trinamool Congress MP and actor Nusrat Jahan has given birth to a baby boy at a private hospital in Kolkata, Indian news broadcaster NDTV says.
She was admitted to the hospital in Park Street on Wednesday evening and gave birth to the child around 12:20pm on Thursday, a source at the hospital said.
Both the mother and the baby were doing fine and under the watchful eye of the doctors, the source said.
Nusrat's actor-friend Yash Dasgupta was present at the hospital, NDTV said.
"There might be differences between us, but Im wishing the newborn and his mother all the best. I wish the baby boy a bright future," Nusrat’s estranged husband Nikhil Jain said.
Earlier this year, Nusrat made headlines for controversies in her marriage which she later claimed was not a marriage but a 'live-in relationship'. She was married to Jain and they tied the knot in Turkey in a private wedding ceremony on Jun 19, 2019. But in 2020 the couple separated.
