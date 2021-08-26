West Bengal MP, actor Nusrat Jahan gives birth to baby boy

She was admitted to the hospital in Park Street on Wednesday evening and gave birth to the child around 12:20pm on Thursday, a source at the hospital said.

Both the mother and the baby were doing fine and under the watchful eye of the doctors, the source said.

Nusrat's actor-friend Yash Dasgupta was present at the hospital, NDTV said.

"There might be differences between us, but Im wishing the newborn and his mother all the best. I wish the baby boy a bright future," Nusrat’s estranged husband Nikhil Jain said.

Earlier this year, Nusrat made headlines for controversies in her marriage which she later claimed was not a marriage but a 'live-in relationship'. She was married to Jain and they tied the knot in Turkey in a private wedding ceremony on Jun 19, 2019. But in 2020 the couple separated.