Bob Dylan sued for alleged sexual abuse of 12-year-old in 1960s
>>Reuters
Published: 17 Aug 2021 10:29 PM BdST Updated: 17 Aug 2021 10:29 PM BdST
An unnamed woman has sued folk singer-songwriter Bob Dylan alleging he sexually abused her after giving her drugs and alcohol in 1965 when she was 12 years old.
A spokesman for Dylan, now 80, said the allegations were false. "The 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended," the spokesman said.
In a civil lawsuit filed late on Friday with the New York Supreme Court, the woman identified only as JC said Dylan sexually abused her at his New York apartment over a six-week period "leaving her emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged to this day."
Dylan, who was in his mid-20s at the time, "exploited his status as a musician to provide J.C. with alcohol and drugs and sexually abuse her multiple times," the lawsuit said.
The plaintiff is seeking unspecified damages. Her lawsuit was submitted just ahead of a New York state deadline, authorised in a 2019 law, for people to file legal claims involving allegations of sexual abuse of children that in the past were too old to pursue due to a statute of limitations.
Dylan emerged from the Greenwich Village folk scene in the early 1960s to become one of the most acclaimed and influential artists of the rock era with hits including "Blowin' in the Wind" and "Like a Rolling Stone."
He has sold more than 125 million records globally and won the Nobel prize for literature in 2016.
- Spears’ father says he will step aside as conservator
- ‘Evangelion’ director explains how he finally found his ending
- Pori Moni’s costume designer remanded
- DB to probe drugs cases against Pori Moni
- Pori Moni faces drug charges
- Comedian Louis comes back
- 50 years of taking photography seriously
- Singer Rihanna is a billionaire: Forbes
- Britney Spears’ father says he will step aside in conservatorship battle
- ‘Evangelion’ director explains how he finally found his ending
- Britney Spears’ father fights effort to remove him as conservator
- Pori Moni’s costume designer Jimy placed on 3-day remand in drugs case
- Detective police take over probe into drugs charges against actress Pori Moni
- Actress Pori Moni faces drug charges, says RAB
Most Read
- As offices and public transport reopen, traffic jams return to Dhaka streets
- Bangladesh court orders 3-month ban on addictive online games PUBG, Free Fire
- Overburdened with Rohingya, Bangladesh refuses US request to shelter Afghans
- Evacuation flights resume at Kabul airport as Biden defends US withdrawal
- Taliban order fighters to respect foreigners in Afghanistan: official
- 50 injured as BNP activists and police clash at Chandrima Udyan
- Bangladesh will accept if Taliban form a government of the people: foreign minister
- Bangladeshis who joined Taliban will be arrested on return: Dhaka police chief
- Bangladesh logs 198 virus deaths, 7,535 new cases in a day
- City Bank files lawsuit over reports on Pori Moni-banker links