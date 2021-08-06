Detective police take over probe into drugs charges against actress Pori Moni

The RAB allegedly recovered Yaba pills, LSD blots and bottles of liquor during a raid on Pori Moni’s Banani residence on Aug 4.

The elite police unit has since filed two separate cases against her over the possession of alcohol and illegal substances.

The DB will investigate the cases filed under the Narcotics (Control) Act, said Nure Azam Mia, chief of Banani Police.

The elite police unit also arrested film producer Nazrul Islam Raz and his associate Sabuj Ali in a near-simultaneous raid on Raz’s house in the same area.

RAB spokesman Commander Khandaker Al Moin said the law enforcers found pornographic contents on Raz’s computer. Another case was filed against him under the Pornography (Control) Act.

The three of them, along with Pori Moni's associate Ashraful Islam Dipu, were subsequently placed into the custody of Banani Police.

On Thursday, a Dhaka court granted the police four days to question the actress over the charges, while Raz and Sabuj were placed on a four-day remand.

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mamunur Rashid dismissed a plea by Pori Moni’s lawyers to set her free on bail in the evening after the hearing in a crowded courtroom despite the coronavirus lockdown curbs.

Police will seek to remand Raz and Sabuj in the case under the Pornography Act on Friday, OC Nure Azam said. Banani Police will continue to investigate the pornography case, he added.

Pori Moni recently grabbed the headlines after accusing a businessman of trying to rape and murder her at a boating club. Police subsequently arrested Nasir Uddin Mahmood, a Dhaka Boat Club member, in a case filed by the actress.