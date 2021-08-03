US comedian Kathy Griffin to undergo surgery for lung cancer
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Aug 2021 01:56 PM BdST Updated: 03 Aug 2021 01:56 PM BdST
American comedian Kathy Griffin said on Monday that she had been diagnosed with lung cancer although she has never been a smoker.
Griffin, 60, said in social media postings that she would undergo surgery to remove part of a lung, and that doctors were optimistic about the outcome.
"I have cancer. I'm about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed. Yes, I have lung cancer even though I've never smoked!" Griffin wrote.
"The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung," she added.
Griffin, a two-time Emmy winner, has been out of the spotlight since 2017, when she lost jobs and sponsorships after posing with a fake severed head depicting then- US President Donald Trump in what was intended to be a joke. The Secret Service opened an investigation into the incident but no legal action was taken against Griffin.
