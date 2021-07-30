Spanish judge seeks tax fraud trial for pop singer Shakira
>> Reuters
Published: 30 Jul 2021 10:33 AM BdST Updated: 30 Jul 2021 10:33 AM BdST
A Spanish judge has seen "sufficient evidence" for Colombian singer Shakira to face trial for tax fraud, a court document released on Thursday said.
Judge Marco Jesus Juberias has wrapped up a pre-trial investigation of allegations by prosecutors that the singer failed to pay up to 14.5 million euros ($17.2 million) in tax on income earned between 2012 and 2014. It is a preliminary step before a trial is set.
"The documents (...) annexed to the lawsuit are sufficient evidence of wrongdoing to continue with the proceedings," the judge said in the court document.
While prosecutors say Shakira was living in the region of Catalonia during those years, her representatives argue she did not live in Spain until 2015 and has met all of her tax obligations.
Shakira's representatives in Spain said in an emailed statement on Thursday that the court document was an "expected step in the process" and that the singer's legal team "remains confident and fully cooperative with the judiciary and will not comment further".
The 44-year-old singer and the FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique have been together since 2011 and they have two children.
- Spanish judge seeks tax fraud trial for Shakira
- Johansson sues Disney over 'Black Widow' streaming release
- Odenkirk collapses on set of 'Better Call Saul'
- The music scene in Brooklyn neighbourhood is there to stay
- Raj Kundra ran porn business for the last two years: police
- Netflix to add mobile video games
- Shilpa Shetty's husband held on pornography charges
- Spears says won't perform while father controls career
- Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over 'Black Widow' streaming release: WSJ
- Actor Bob Odenkirk collapses on set of 'Better Call Saul'
- The music scene in this Brooklyn neighbourhood is here to stay
- Why was ShiIpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra arrested? Here's what we know so far
- Netflix to add mobile video games as subscriber growth slows
- Actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra arrested in pornography case
Most Read
- RAB detains sacked Awami League functionary Helena Jahangir after raiding her home
- Banks closed on Aug 1 and Aug 4, banking hours extended
- Bangladesh lowers COVID vaccine age limit to 25
- Bangladesh business leaders push for reopening of factories in pandemic
- PKSF gets Nomita Halder as next managing director
- Bangladesh logs 15,271 new COVID cases, another 239 die
- AstraZeneca vaccine sales jump to $894m, submission for US approval delayed
- 'Don't use cryptocurrencies': BB clarifies its stand after reports on its confidential letter
- Citing new data, Pfizer outlines case for COVID booster shots
- Bangladesh approves BUET-developed cheap ventilator, Oxyjet, for limited use