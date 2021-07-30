Shilpa Shetty moves HC to restrain publication of 'defamatory content' on social media
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Jul 2021 04:04 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jul 2021 04:04 PM BdST
Indian actor Shilpa Shetty has moved the Bombay High Court seeking to restrain media and social media platforms from publishing "defamatory" content about her following the arrest of her husband Raj Kundra in connection with a pornography film racket.
News organisations and social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and others have been made parties to the plea.
Shilpa said media organisations were publishing “incorrect, false, malicious, and defamatory content against her” following Kundra’s arrest and were causing “irreparable harm and damage to her reputation” by sensationalising news to attract viewership, Hindustan Times reports.
She has therefore sought an injunction against them to prevent them from further publishing any false or defamatory information.
She also sought directions against social media platforms like Facebook and YouTube to remove such defamatory content from their platforms.
Meanwhile, Raj Kundra, who is currently under judicial custody, has also moved the Bombay High Court to challenge his arrest by the Mumbai Police on the grounds that he was not provided summons before his arrest.
The Mumbai Police had arrested him on July 19 for allegedly producing and distributing porn films using subscriber-driven mobile applications.
Last week, the crime branch reached Shilpa Shetty's residence and questioned her for over six hours in connection with the alleged porn films racket case.
On Wednesday, a local court in Mumbai rejected Raj Kundra's bail application.
