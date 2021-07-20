Actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra arrested in pornography case

Mumbai Police arrested Kundra, a 'key conspirator' in the case on Monday.

The police also said they have "sufficient evidence" against him, though they added that further investigations are in progress, NDTV reports.

The case involves the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. It was registered with the Mumbai Crime Branch in February this year.

Kundra had earlier sought anticipatory bail in the case after denying any wrongdoing.

Shilpa Shetty married Kundra in 2009 and the couple shares two children. Kundra, the owner of an app called JL Stream, was part owner of Indian Premier League cricket team Rajasthan Royals.

In 2013, he was questioned by the Delhi Police in connection with the betting and spot-fixing scandal that engulfed Indian cricket.