Shaker Chisty, Kabori’s son, to complete her unfinished film

The shooting of the film started on Mar 17, 2020, the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. It was Kabori’s second film as a director, and she received a grant from the government in fiscal 2018-2019 for it. She also wrote the script for the film.

Kabori passed away on Apr 17, before she could finish her dream project. Some of the scenes from the film are yet to be shot. Editing and other post-production tasks are also incomplete.

The making of the film “Ei Tumi Shei Tumi” is proceeding slowly, but it will go in full swing once the pandemic dies down, Chisty told bdnews24.com on Monday, Kabori’s 71st birthday.

“I had planned to release the film on my mother’s birthday. But that couldn’t be done due to the pandemic lockdown,” he said.

Chisty, who graduated in filmmaking from a university in the UK, has long wanted to enter the film industry. Kabori was supposed to work with him on his debut film.

Chisty plans to release the completed “Ei Tumi Shei Tumi” after the lockdown is lifted. The cast of the film includes Kabori, Mohammad Bari and young actors Riyad Raihan and Nishat Nawar Salwa.

Born on July 19, 1950, in Chattogram, Mina Pal, who later took the stage name Kabori, spent her childhood and adolescence at Firingi Bazar. She started acting in 1964 at the age of 13 on renowned filmmaker Subhas Dutta's “Shutorang”.

In 1971, Kabori went to Kolkata where she played an important role in creating public opinion in favour of Bangladesh's independence, speaking at various meetings and events and organising cultural programmes.

After returning to the new-born country, her focus turned to acting in films and embarked on a career spanning three decades. She made her directorial debut in 2006 with the film “Aina”.

bdnews24.com publishing limited (bpl) published her memoirs, “Smriti Tuku Thaak” in 2017.

She made a foray into politics as well, winning the Narayanganj-4 parliamentary constituency on the Awami League ticket in the 2008 general election.

Members of Kabori’s family went to visit her grave in Banani on Monday to pay their respects, Chisty said. Kabori had been a benefactor to several orphanages during her life and one such orphanage in Mirpur would be given food in honour of her birthday.