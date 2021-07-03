Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao announce divorce, will ‘remain devoted parents’ to son Azad
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Jul 2021 02:04 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jul 2021 02:04 PM BdST
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, who have been together for 15 years, have announced their separation on Saturday, reports Indian news broadcaster NDTV.
The actor married Kiran Rao in 2005 and they welcomed their son Azad in 2011. They met on the sets of Lagaan, where Kiran was an assistant director.
"In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other,” they said in a joint statement.
“We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does."
"We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about. A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap," read an excerpt from their statement.
They described their divorce as the start of a "new journey" and added, "We request our well-wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that - like us - you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey," they said.
Aamir Khan was previously married to Reena Dutta, with whom he has a daughter named Ira Khan and a son named Junaid. Ira studied music, while her brother Junaid often assists his father in filmmaking. Ira made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea, which starred Hazel Keech in the titular role.
