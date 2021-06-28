Singer Kabir Suman hospitalised with breathing distress

The septuagenarian singer, who is also a former Trinamool Congress MP, was admitted to the SSKM Hospital's Woodburn Block in Kolkata after having severe pain in his throat and high fever on Monday.

“He was having severe throat pain and breathing trouble for the last three days. It deteriorated last night and the singer was taken to the hospital in the morning,” a senior official of the state-run hospital said.

“His oxygen level was at 90 and is currently on oxygen support.”

Though the rapid-antigen test conducted on him proved negative for COVID-19, doctors at the hospital also carried out the RT-PCR test, the official added.

A two-member team under Dr Arunava Sengupta was formed to treat Suman. CT Scan, X-Ray of his chest and other requisite blood tests would be conducted on the singer soon.