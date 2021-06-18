Indian actor Vidya Balan challenges sexism in bureaucracy in her latest movie
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Jun 2021 08:42 AM BdST Updated: 18 Jun 2021 08:42 AM BdST
Indian actor Vidya Balan said on Thursday that in her latest movie she portrays a female forest officer navigating not just through the wilderness of the jungle but also challenging patriarchy.
The movie "Sherni" starring 42-year-old Balan is set for release on Friday.
“This is not just a story set in the jungle. It is about the jungle,” Balan said in an interview with Reuters, adding how the landscape of a forest serves as a pretext to question sexist stereotypes from coworkers in Indian bureaucracy.
Balan plays a government forest officer leading a team of trackers and locals to capture an unsettled tigress while also facing sexism.
Balan, who made her Bollywood debut in 2005, is known for taking on films centred around strong female leads.
Movie theatres have suffered huge losses as India went into a second lockdown because of a devastating second wave of coronavirus infections.
Balan however, is optimistic, “I believe that this is a temporary phase and once things go back to normal then people will throng the theatres. I am very hopeful because I think that collective experience is very special and it’s unmatched.”
- Pori Moni accused of vandalism at club
- Pori Moni alleges rape, murder bid by a businessman
- Champa treasures her time with mentor Buddhadeb
- The show is fake. The fandom is real
- US considering airstrikes to support Afghan forces
- Musical on 19th-century New York planned
- IMAX co-creator dies at 91
- Lisa Kudrow discusses impact of 'Friends: The Reunion'
- Indian actor Vidya Balan challenges sexism in bureaucracy in her latest movie
- Pori Moni is accused of vandalism at All Community Club in Gulshan
- Dhallywood actress Pori Moni alleges rape, murder attempts on her
- Dhallywood diva Champa waxes lyrical about her mentor, filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta
- The show is fake. The fandom is real
- US weighs possibility of airstrikes if Afghan forces face crisis
Most Read
- Bangladesh parliament lurches into debate over clubs, alcohol and gambling
- Bangladesh's COVID deaths rise by 63, the biggest single-day jump in six weeks
- Pori Moni was carried out of Dhaka Boat Club, two hours after entry: police
- Pori Moni wants probe to reveal truth at All Community Club in Gulshan
- Nasir Mahmood has ties to a club that accused actress Pori Moni of vandalism
- Bangladesh COVID positivity rate surges past 15% again
- Delta variant dominant, with 68% participants affected in small Dhaka study
- Underground trains are expected to transport passengers in Dhaka in 2026
- A pill to treat COVID? The US is betting on it
- HK tycoon Jimmy Lai's Apple Daily newsroom raided by 500 national security police