Singer Anup Bhattacharya dies at 77

He was declared dead by the doctors after being taken to Asgar Ali Hospital in Dhaka around 7:30 pm on Thursday, the musician’s niece Pushpita Bhattacharya said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed her shock over the death of the musician, who was also one of the founding members of the Bangladesh Rabindra Sangeet Shilpi Sangstha.

‘People will remember his contributions to music with respect,” Hasina said in her condolence message, praying for the salvation of Anup's departed soul and expressing sympathy for his bereaved family members.

Born in Sylhet, Anup's musical career began in the 60s, as a singer at the Rajshahi station of the then Radio Pakistan.

Instantly recognised as an exceptional Tagore singer, Anup expanded his musical talent to emerge as an extraordinary composer of modern and Baul songs, with many pieces sung by the composer himself.

His voice is present in many liberation songs including "Teer Hara Ei Dheu-er Sagor", "Rokto Diye Naam Likhhechhi", "Purbo Digonte", and "Nongor Tolo Tolo".