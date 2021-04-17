Bangladesh cinema legend Sarah Begum Kabori dies of COVID-19 aged 71

The 71-year-old former MP passed away around 12:30am on Saturday, said Prof Dr Faruque Ahmed, the director at the Sheikh Russel National Gastroliver Institute and Hospital.

He told bdnews24.com around 12:45am that the actress-producer was on life support and pronounced dead “sometime ago”.

The two-time National Film Award winner had tested positive for the coronavirus infection on Apr 5 and was taken to Kurmitola General Hospital.

She was moved into intensive care at Sheikh Russel hospital on Apr 8, as her condition worsened. She had also been suffering from kidney ailments.

Kabori started her career with renowned filmmaker Subhas Dutta’s ‘Shutorang’ in 1964. The others films she acted in include ‘Neel Akasher Neeche’, ‘Mainamati’, ‘Dheu-er Por Dheu’, ‘Porichoy’, ‘Odhikar’, ‘Beiman’, ‘Abak Prithibi’, ‘Sonali Akash’, and ‘Deep Nebhe Nai’.