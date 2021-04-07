Prince Harry and Meghan's first Netflix project to focus on Invictus Games
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Apr 2021 12:49 PM BdST Updated: 07 Apr 2021 12:49 PM BdST
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will produce their first Netflix Inc series that will focus on athletes competing in the Invictus Games for injured veterans in The Hague in 2022.
Harry will appear on camera in the documentary series called "Heart of Invictus" and serve as an executive producer through the couple's Archewell Productions, Netflix said in a statement on Tuesday.
The series will provide behind-the-scenes stories of athletes and organisers as they prepare for the event, which has been delayed until next spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Netflix said.
Orlando von Einsiedel will direct the multi-episode series and Joanna Natasegara will be its producer, Netflix said. The duo produced the Oscar-winning short documentary "The White Helmets" about a rescue group in Syria.
The Invictus Games is a multi-sport event created in 2017 by Prince Harry - who served as a soldier in Afghanistan - for military personnel wounded in action.
The couple, who has been in the news following an interview with US chat show host Oprah Winfrey last month, signed a multi-year production deal with Netflix in September.
Harry and Meghan now live in Southern California after making a final split with the British royal family.
- Harry, Meghan's first Netflix show to focus on Invictus Games
- Lil Nas X is No. 1 again
- Nish Kumar’s political fight continues
- Never dreamed of acting, now an Oscar nominee for ‘Minari’
- Abul Hayat catches COVID
- 5,000 pack Barcelona rock concert after COVID tests
- Ajoy Chakrabarty dedicates new raga to Bangabandhu
- ‘Borat’, ‘Promising Young Woman’ win at Writers Guild Awards
- Lil Nas X rides a second wave of controversy to No. 1
- His BBC comedy show is cancelled. His political fight continues
- She never dreamed of acting. Now she’s an Oscar nominee for ‘Minari’
- Actor Abul Hayat hospitalised with COVID-19
- Spectacular: 5,000 pack Barcelona rock concert after COVID tests
- Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty dedicates new raga ‘Maitree’ to Bangabandhu
Most Read
- Commuters are left in the lurch as Bangladesh enters the second day of lockdown
- Two Bangladeshi brothers kill four family members in Texas before committing suicide
- City bus services to resume on Wednesday amid virus lockdown
- Bangladesh reports 66 COVID deaths, highest count in a day
- English cricketers slam Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasrin for Moeen Ali tweet
- Hifazat’s Mamunul charged with violence in Baitul Mukarram area
- A third of COVID survivors suffer neurological or mental disorders
- Hifazat activists 'assault' journalist who went to collect news on Mamunul at resort
- Vaccine official says there is a link between AstraZeneca’s shot and rare blood clots
- Bangladesh shuts down madrasas that stayed open in coronavirus lockdown